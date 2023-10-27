Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dr. Reddy's: Continued Q2 Earnings Growth, Supports Long-Term Investment Outlook

Oct. 27, 2023 2:23 PM ETDr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • Generic pharmaceutical manufacturers could benefit from structural tailwinds and are attractive in the current market environment.
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) has posted impressionable Q2 fiscal '24 results, supporting a long-term investment outlook.
  • The data supports a buy over the mid to long-term horizon, with a potential short-term pullback as an attractive entry point.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Update

Generic pharmaceutical manufacturers are ripe to catch a bid in the current environment given a number of structural tailwinds.

One, generic offerings of key drugs are cheaper than branded alternatives, albeit with the same mechanism of action and therefore safety + efficacy. Being

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.29K Followers
Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RDY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.