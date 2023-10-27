Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Align Technology: Investors Were Not Aligned

The Value Investor
Summary

  • Align Technology, Inc.'s share price has experienced a boom-bust-boom-bust cycle since the pandemic, with operational performance lagging in 2022.
  • The company's third-quarter results showed an 8% increase in sales, but guidance for the fourth quarter is lower due to a more challenging macro environment.
  • Despite the decline in share price, Align Technology's value is still considered high, and further selloff may be needed before it becomes an attractive investment.
Smiling Woman Holding an Invisible Teeth Aligner

RichLegg

At the start of the month, I believed that expectations in the case of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were running too hot again. The share price of the serial growth company has seen a real boom-bust

This article was written by

The Value Investor
24.77K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

check-mate
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (760)
It was quite a haircut, boom
