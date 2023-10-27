Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SL Green: Changing Of The Guard

Oct. 27, 2023 2:48 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)SLG.PR.I4 Comments
Long Player
Summary

  • SL Green reported exceptional progress in refinancing, reducing debt by over $3 billion since the beginning of the fiscal year.
  • The market is worried about the retirement of the President, Andrew Mathias, who guided the company to exceptional results for a quarter of a century.
  • The new president will have big shoes to fill, but the transition is expected to be smooth with an active board involved.
  • REIT's can adopt to higher interest rates permanently.  But there will be a transition involved.
  • Announced joint ventures and a light asset campaign reduce the need for debt.
Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, World Trade Center, Empire State Building and Blue Sky.

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) reported results that really should have been expected with the exceptional progress they made in refinancing. Debt is now down more than $3 billion since the beginning of the fiscal year. It's now down in

Long Player
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 3:44 PM
“New York City has 26 Empire State Buildings worth of empty office space after pandemic”
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 3:54 PM
@OverTheHorizon Which means absolutely nothing. What should be the focus is the ability to fill these buildings now that occupancy is trending up do to locations despite new rehab projects finishing and more empty space coming on line for this company.
NYC is a big place so of course they will have a lot of unoccupied space. The question is the location?...because this company has location and is thereby outperforming more than a few peers.
But an attention grabbing statement like that does an investor little to no good.
NYC has more people than something like 25 states. So all the numbers will be different. Without something relevant to compare, a headline like that does not help with investment decisions.
Newton100
Today, 3:26 PM
I do not think the market is overly concerned about the president leaving. It should be a positive since it will save the company $10 million plus a month. I think the market was more concerned about the mediocre leasing numbers.
Krypto
Today, 3:35 PM
@Newton100 That guy was getting $10 million a month?
