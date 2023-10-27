Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: Prospect Paid As The Recovery Begins

Oct. 27, 2023 2:49 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)6 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Prospect Medical Holding has paid landlord Medical Properties Trust, Inc. as agreed upon in the recapitalization, contradicting rumors that they had not.
  • The market had low expectations for Medical Properties Trust, causing the stock price to react positively to the routine news.
  • The current Medical Properties Trust dividend is well covered. Prospect is expected to resume normal payments in March, leading to an increase in corporate cash flow (and better dividend coverage).
  • The Steward Health Care System business relationship appears to be on solid ground.
  • Medical Properties Trust management is slowly overcoming the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Empty corridor in modern hospital with information counter and hospital bed in rooms.3d rendering

Ninoon

A lot of comments have been made about tenant Prospect Medical Holding not paying Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) as agreed upon recapitalization. Some were brave enough to state in various places that it had already happened. But

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.11K Followers

Comments (6)

R
Rolf 1965
Today, 3:45 PM
Premium
Comments (47)
Impressive, 15 strong buy recommendations in a year, but not a single one has panned out. The latest and the best is nearly 30% in the red, so I understand it's time for another attempt. Maybe one day, you'll get it right :)
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 3:51 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.75K)
@Rolf 1965 Since my focus has never been one year, your comment already shows a lack of my framework. If one year is your framework, then by all means head to something you are comfortable with. I am not and have never been a trader. this position is 1% of my portfolio and so I am out maybe 1/2% because of this. And yes I sleep well at night.
But if something like this scares you, then maybe a savings account would be better.
G
Gregmax
Today, 3:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (214)
Unfortunately the whole REIT sector is going down these days so the rebound will be delayed I guess ?
sho1 profile picture
sho1
Today, 3:18 PM
Premium
Comments (2.24K)
@Gregmax The online era speed everything faster by x2 or x4 or x10. So I think the economic cycles up or down, interest rate changes, credit tightening or easing, even the war eruptions are all faster than ever. Those REIT with lower debt level are good, it is all situational however with lots of details, and you keep having dividends, and will come back soon before we realize.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 3:20 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.75K)
@Gregmax Could easily be. You have had an upward swing of only a few stocks big enough to drag the indexes to a gain for the year so far. That is breaking down. Generally bear markets end with a total capitulation that has not yet happened despite the rally. So this could get ugly for a short period of time.
B
BerlinInvestor
Today, 3:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (78)
MPT to the moooon! Medical is still save...no specs or overvalued tech stocks, just good old hospitals. I heard they will be in demand again. :)
