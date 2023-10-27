Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sanofi (SNY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 27, 2023 2:26 PM ETSanofi (SNY), SNYNF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.09K Followers

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eva Schaefer-Jansen - Head of Investor Relations

Paul Hudson - Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Houman Ashrafian - Global Head of R&D

Julie Van Ongevalle - Executive Vice President, Consumer Healthcare

Brian Ford - Head Specialty Care, North America and US Country Lead

Thomas Triomphe - Executive Vice President, Vaccines

Olivier Charmeil - Executive Vice President, General Medicines

Conference Call Participants

Luisa Hector - Berenberg

Emily Field - Barclays

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Graham Parry - BofA

Timothy Anderson - Wolfe

Peter Verdult - Citi

David Risinger - Leerink

Florent Cespedes - Societe Generale

Simon Baker - Redburn

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

[starts abruptly] You have joined the meeting as an attendee and will be muted throughout the meeting. This meeting is being recorded. 2023 results followed by a Q&A session. As usual, you can find the slides to this call on the investors page of our website at sanofi.com.

Moving to slide 3, I would like to remind you that information presented in this call contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. I refer you to our Form 20-F document on file with the SEC and also our Document d’Enregistrement Universel for a description of these risk factors.

With this, please advance to slide 4. Our speakers on the call today are Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon, Chief Financial Officer, Houman Ashrafian, Global Head of R&D, and Julie Van Angeval, Global Business Unit Head, Consumer Health Care. The Global Business Unit Heads Brian Ford, Thomas Triomphe, and Olivier Charmeil will join for Q&A to which you have two options to participate. [Operator instructions].

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SNY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.