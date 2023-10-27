Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 27, 2023 2:35 PM ETByline Bancorp, Inc. (BY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.09K Followers

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brooks Rennie - Head-Investor Relations

Alberto Paracchini - President

Roberto Herencia - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Bell - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Fucinato - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Terry McEvoy - Stephens Inc

Nathan Race - Piper Sandler

Brian Martin - Janney

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Byline Bancorp Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be your commerce operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] Please note the conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to introduce Brooks Rennie, Head of Investor Relations for Byline Bancorp to begin the conference call.

Brooks Rennie

Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today for the Byline Bancorp third quarter 2023 earnings call. In accordance with regulation FD, this call is being recorded and is available via webcast on our Investor Relations website, along with our earnings release and the corresponding presentation slides.

During the course of the call today, management may make certain statements that constitute projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We caution that such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed.

The company's risk factors are disclosed and discussed in its SEC filings. In addition, our remarks may referenced non-GAAP measures, which are intended to supplement, but not substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation for these numbers can be found within the appendix of the earnings release. For additional

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.