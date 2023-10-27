praetorianphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is one of the leading companies in the global specialty chemicals market. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Investment thesis

The company operates through three business segments, EnergyStorage, Specialties, and Ketjen, whose products and services play key roles in the automotive, petroleum refining, chemical, energy, and construction industries.

At the same time, the Energy Storage segment is a crucial segment of the company, contributing approximately 74.4% of its total revenue for the second quarter of 2023, focused on producing, developing, and commercializing lithium-based products.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Lithium, an alkali metal, has many unique chemical properties that make it in demand in the production of medicines for the treatment of mental illness, glass, plastic products, and lithium-ion batteries, widely used in consumer electronics and electric vehicles.

We believe that despite the decline in Albemarle's share price in recent months due to concerns among financial market participants about the higher growth rate of lithium supply, the global lithium-ion battery market continues to expand rapidly.

Based on 2022 results, electric vehicle sales reached a new record of 10.2 million units, up 56.9% year-on-year. Since 2012, when only 118 thousand electric vehicles were sold worldwide, there has been a noticeable trend of exponential growth in their sales. Simultaneously, China is a country that plays a key role in the development of the electric vehicle industry, thanks in part to the rapid deployment of charging infrastructure and the Communist Party's supportive industrial policy.

Author's elaboration, based on IEA

According to the

, by 2030, annual sales of electric vehicles will reach 36.9 million units, 261.7% more than in 2022. Considering that lithium will remain a

in the coming years, this will lead to a substantial rise in demand for Albemarle's products.

Author's elaboration, based on IEA

Albemarle's Q2 2023 financial results and outlook for the H2 2023

Before delving into Albemarle's Q2 2023 financial results and our expectations for the second half of 2023, we'd like to bring your attention to its institutional investors.

Despite the continued decline in lithium carbonate prices in recent months, Albemarle's five largest shareholders, including financial organizations Vanguard Group, State Street, Bank of America, Capital Research Global Investors, and Blackrock, maintain a collective stake of 32.33% of the company's shares.

Author's elaboration, based on Yahoo Finance

These Wall Street giants continue to believe in the company's bright future, and, more importantly, the total proportion of institutional investors holding Albemarle shares has remained stable in recent quarters.

Fintel

The second quarter of 2023 showed mixed results, as Albemarle's revenue declined from the previous quarter due to lower prices for its lithium-based products, but it continued to beat analysts' consensus EPS estimates in recent years. As a result, this is one of the factors confirming the continued effectiveness of Albemarle's business strategies despite the growth of geopolitical tensions and the deteriorating global macroeconomic environment.

On November 1, Albemarle will publish its financial report for the third quarter of 2023. According to Seeking Alpha, Albemarle's revenue is expected to be $2.09-$2.95 billion, up 15.8% year-over-year and 7.1% higher than analysts' expectations for the prior quarter. On the other hand, according to our model, the company's total revenue will be above the median of this range and reach $2.62 billion.

Albemarle's quarterly and year-over-year revenue growth will be driven primarily by increased sales volume in the Energy Storage and Ketjen segments and higher prices for performance catalyst solutions (PCS). These two factors partially minimize the damage from strengthening the US dollar against major foreign currencies and lowering lithium carbonate prices.

Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Additionally, we forecast that Albemarle's operating income margin will reach 30.4% by 2023. Moreover, in 2024, this financial metric will rise to 34.1%, mainly due to an increase in lithium prices and sales volume as a result of an increase in the production of electric vehicles, optimization of labor costs, improved mining efficiency, and a weakening US dollar relative to other foreign currencies.

According to Seeking Alpha, Albemarle's Q3 EPS is expected to be $2.17-$5.29, down 10% from the consensus estimate for the second quarter of 2023. At the same time, according to our model, Albemarle's EPS will be $4.58, a decrease of 38.9% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, the company's Non-GAAP P/E [TTM] is 4x, which is 67.97% lower than the sector average and 84.14% lower than the average over the past five years. Meanwhile, Albemarle's Non-GAAP P/E [FWD] is 5.19x, which is one of the factors indicating its conservative assessment by financial market participants during the period of continued growing demand for electric cars in the world.

Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Unlike many companies in the materials sector, Albemarle's debt remains relatively low, allowing it to attract significant interest from institutional and retail investors as the world transitions from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric cars.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Albemarle's total debt was about $3.66 billion, an increase of $1.11 billion over 2021. Thanks to the significant increase in EBITDA over the past two years, the company's total debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 2.95x to 1.01x.

Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Due to a sharp decline in the company's margins in the second quarter of 2023 and concerns among financial market participants about the higher growth rate of lithium supply in recent weeks, Albemarle's share price has declined by more than 25% over the past six months.

Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

We believe that some of the main risks to the company's financial position are the continued downward pressure on lithium prices caused by the sluggish Chinese economic recovery and the sharp increase in US household debt, which could ultimately lead to lower demand for new electric vehicles in the short term.

Tradingview

However, while Mr. Market is extremely pessimistic about Albemarle at the moment, we believe that the company will play a crucial role in the development of the fast-growing battery market for electric vehicles. In addition, its management has continued to increase its dividend payments year after year for 29 years, providing another investment thesis that makes Albemarle an attractive asset over the long term.

We initiate our coverage of Albemarle with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.