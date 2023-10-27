Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ford: Profit Hit Hard By Strike, Withdraws Financial Guidance, Slows EV Spending

Oct. 27, 2023 4:19 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)TM
Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Ford Motor Co. faces a $1.3 billion profit loss due to a 41-day strike at its Kentucky plant.
  • The United Auto Workers union demanded higher wages and an end to tiered wages based on seniority.
  • The strike has led to concerns about the future of Ford's BEV business and the competitiveness of UAW operations.

United Auto Workers Hold Limited Strikes As Contract Negotiations Expire

United Auto Workers Held Limited Strikes Against Detroit Automakers As Contract Negotiations Expired In September.

Bill Pugliano

Once the United Auto Workers union struck Ford Motor Co.'s (NYSE:F) most profitable plant on Oct. 11, a pickup giant truck assembly facility in

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.2K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About F

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on F

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.