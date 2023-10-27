SDI Productions

Investment action

Based on my current outlook and analysis on Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI), I recommend a sell rating. The company's third-quarter performance was less than stellar, characterized by a notable decline in overall revenues. This was further underscored by a drop in its Talent Solutions revenues globally and a continued downward trend in Permanent Placement revenues. The overarching economic environment, filled with uncertainty and the looming threat of a potential recession, adds to the challenges faced by businesses like RHI. In light of these macroeconomic hurdles and the unpredictable nature of the hiring market, RHI's existing valuation premium raises questions about its sustainability.

Basic Information

RHI is a global human resource consulting firm. The company specializes in staffing services, providing businesses with skilled professionals in the fields of finance, accounting, technology, legal, creative, marketing, and administration. RHI operates through various divisions, each catering to specific staffing and consulting needs. Some of its well-known divisions include Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, and Robert Half Technology. In addition to temporary and permanent staffing, RHI offers consulting services to help businesses with specific projects, particularly in areas related to risk and compliance, finance optimization, and business systems. With its vast network and expertise, Robert Half assists both businesses in finding the right talent and professionals in securing suitable job opportunities.

Over the past five years, RHI's revenue has experienced fluctuations. The primary reason for this is that RHI's business model is closely linked to the health and outlook of economies, given that robust hiring is a byproduct of economic growth. In 2018, the company witnessed a year-over-year growth of approximately 10%. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, its growth trajectory took a hit, resulting in a decline of about 16% in 2020. As the world began to recover from the pandemic, RHI's revenue rebounded, surging by roughly 26% in 2021. Yet, as the global economy grappled with high inflation in 2022, RHI's growth rate moderated to around 12%.

Review

In the third quarter of 2023, RHI reported company-wide revenues of $1.56 billion. This marked a decline of 15% compared to the revenues from the same quarter in the previous year. The net income per share for this quarter stood at $0.90. When compared to the third quarter of the previous year, this was a decrease from the $1.53 per share reported then. The company's operations generated a cash flow of $176 million during this quarter. Furthermore, in September, RHI distributed dividends to its shareholders, amounting to $0.48 per share. This dividend distribution resulted in a total cash outlay of $51 million for the company.

Apart from declining revenues, RHI observed a shift in its Talent Solutions revenues on a global scale. The revenues from this segment decreased by 17% year-over-year. Diving deeper into the geographical distribution, U.S. Talent Solutions revenues amounted to $823 million, which was a decline of 20% compared to the third quarter of the previous year. On the international front, non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues were reported at $260 million. This represented a decrease of 7% year-over-year when adjusted.

In addition, RHI reported a decline in its Permanent Placement revenues, which were down by 26% compared to September 2022. This decline was more pronounced than the overall decrease for the entire third quarter, which stood at 23%. Offering a glimpse into the initial weeks of the fourth quarter, the company noted that for the first three weeks of October, Permanent Placement revenues continued to show a downward trend, being 24% lower than the same period in 2022.

The current economic landscape is characterized by a prevailing sense of uncertainty. While some economists have started to adopt a slightly more optimistic outlook, the overall sentiment remains divided. The split in opinion is almost even, with nearly half of the experts suggesting the possibility of an impending recession. This uncertainty in the economic environment underscores the challenges businesses, including RHI, might face in navigating market conditions and making informed decisions for the future. The company's performance and strategies are inevitably influenced by these broader economic trends and sentiments. As of today, the elevated inflationary environment is still casting shadows on the overall market outlook. With an uncertain outlook, many companies are not just freezing hiring but are actively laying people off. Combine this with high interest rates, which are hurting many companies P&L. These macroeconomic challenges are really putting heavy pressure on RHI and creating massive potential headwinds.

Valuation

I believe that RHI will experience a decline in growth in FY23 and FY24. The growth rate for FY23 is derived from the management's guidance during the earnings call, projecting fourth-quarter revenues between $1.415 billion and $1.515 billion, indicating a negative growth rate of 11%. The outlook for FY24 aligns with the general market consensus, influenced by several challenges faced by the company. In the third quarter of 2023, RHI reported lower revenues than the same quarter in the previous year, and this downturn was evident in the net income per share. Additionally, there was a significant shift in the company's Talent Solutions revenues globally, with both U.S. and international segments showing declines. The company's Permanent Placement revenues further compounded these concerns, continuing the trend of decreasing revenues into the early weeks of the subsequent quarter.

Beyond these company-specific challenges, the broader economic environment is fraught with uncertainty. While some economists express optimism, an equal number are cautious, pointing to the potential of an impending recession. This split in opinion, combined with ongoing inflationary pressures and high interest rates, is impacting the wider market. Many companies, including RHI, are not only halting their hiring but are also implementing layoffs. Given these challenges and the uncertain economic landscape, recommending a sell rating for RHI seems judicious.

Author's work

RHI is currently trading at approximately 12x forward EV/EBITDA, while its peers have a median of around 7x. Considering RHI's projected negative growth of 4% for the next 12 months aligns with the median of its peers of 3%, and its 2024/2023 NTM growth rate of 7% is closely matched with the peer median of 5%, it's challenging to justify RHI's 71% premium over the median forward EV/EBITDA of its peers. While I recognize RHI's better net margin of 9% compared to the peer median of 2%, the prevailing macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties in the hiring market cast a shadow over its forward EV/EBITDA. I don't perceive any distinct competitive advantage that RHI possesses over its peers to warrant such a high premium. Adopting a more conservative 8x forward EV/EBITDA, my price target for RHI stands at approximately $51, indicating a potential decline of 31%. Given the various challenges RHI faces, I recommend a sell rating for the company.

Risk and final thoughts

A potential upside risk to my sell rating is the unforeseen recovery from the current high inflationary environment. As inflation eases, central banks may halt interest rate hikes to prevent deflation and stimulate economic growth. A growing economy typically boosts the hiring landscape. In such a scenario, combined with RHI's better margins, the company could gain a competitive advantage over its peers. Under these conditions, I anticipate an uptick in RHI's share price as market sentiment becomes more favorable towards the company.

RHI faced significant challenges in the third quarter of 2023, with a decline in company-wide revenues and a decrease in net income per share compared to the previous year. The company also observed a downward trend in its Talent Solutions revenues globally, with both U.S. and international segments reporting declines. Additionally, Permanent Placement revenues showed a pronounced decline, continuing this trend into the early weeks of the subsequent quarter. The broader economic landscape is marked by uncertainty, with divided opinions on the possibility of a recession. This uncertainty, coupled with the current inflationary environment and high interest rates, is impacting the hiring market, and putting pressure on companies, including RHI. Despite RHI's better net margin compared to its peers, its premium trading value is hard to justify given the prevailing challenges and its growth outlook aligning closely with peers. Given these considerations and the uncertain economic landscape, I recommend a sell rating for RHI.