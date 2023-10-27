The Fed Is Done Hiking, And The Holidays Are About To Begin

fogaas/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, Jay Powell gave a critical speech where he got pretty frank about monetary policy. One of the simplest things he said that anyone can understand is that the Fed "takes the economy as it comes." Stating it another way, he affirmed that they are data dependent. Increasingly, sentiment is becoming divorced from what the data says. Inflation is coming down persistently, if a little bumpy, but many Americans don't feel this reality. And to be sure, the economy has shown persistent strength beyond what most experts imagined possible, which could re-stoke inflation if it persists.

However, the economic strength seen so far has mainly been positive and the strength of the consumer has been impressive. Particularly since productivity and participation have trended in a good direction, too. The conversation Powell had was primarily received as a bearish development by the market, but I saw a lot of positives in it. Regardless of the market selling off, the prospects for a hike at the November meeting dropped to zero. December odds dropped as well. In terms of what to expect at the upcoming November meeting, one result of Powell's speech was clear: Don't expect a hike.

CME Fed Tracker

The probability of the next meeting of a hike is technically less than zero by some measures. Of course, these are always implied probabilities that should be taken with a grain of salt, though. Furthermore, something has cropped up on many Fed-watching tools that haven't been there for a while. The probability of easing has started to filter back into the models.

So, while the Fed has maintained a dedication to vanquishing inflation if it crops back up, the data has shown the fight has largely been one. The core inflation crucial to Fed decision-making is under 3% now at the 3-month and 6-month intervals, as Powell mentioned in his speech. But the reaction function has begun to evolve. As you can see below, by May 2024, the expectation shifts to a more significant probability of cuts than hikes.

CME Fed Tracker

So, the Fed has maintained the tough talk, and if you think about it had to. One of the things Powell mentioned in his speech at the Economic Club of New York was that 50 years ago, when Milton Friedman came up with the phrase long and variable lags, the relationship between the Fed and the market was fundamentally different. But based on what the market is currently saying and how inflation is currently trending, this hiking cycle is likely over.

US BEA

Not only that, but the economy has proven remarkably resilient to high rates, which is also a further implication. If the economy faces a significant risk, the Fed has plenty of bazooka rounds to help cushion the economic impact of it. This was not the case for much of the last couple of decades. Higher rates, specifically higher rates driven by the term premium rather than economic strength, are helping the Fed ensure inflation doesn't pop back up without another hike.

The market essentially responded to Fed open market operations after their occurrence instead of anticipating them in the past. When you think of the consequences from the vantage point of the Fed Chair, you'll want to wear your pistol where people can see it, lest their behavior gets too far away from where you want it to be. In my last piece about the Fed, I mentioned some other ways the economy had changed and why that might explain how some people have very different thoughts about how prevalent inflation is vs. what the data is saying.

BLS

There's a famous quote by contrarian investor John Templeton: The four most dangerous words in investing are this time is different. I consider myself a contrarian investor, and I greatly respect the distinguished and honorable Mr. Templeton and the critical insight he was trying to convey. I would summarize the critical insight from this quote as always being cognizant of how the perennial driver of human psychology will repeatedly lead to maniacal thinking concerning investments.

But it's also important to consider other things that will be consistent, like seasonal factors. The fact that there will likely be seasonal relief on gasoline should mitigate the chances of a problematic spike in inflation expectations, for instance.

And Powell has said clearly that the evidence so far is that financial conditions do not appear overly tight. I agree with what Fed President Harker said, "Absent a stark turn in what I see in the data and hear from contacts...I believe that we are at the point where we can hold rates where they are." All indications are that American consumers and businesses have been strong enough to weather these financial conditions. Countervailing forces of government spending should help mitigate the depth of a typical cyclical slowdown.

Of course, a monetary policy lag could sucker punch the economy, but I don't think other data suggest that is likely. If it happens, we would likely have a bit of warning. So, if you look at past data, you might think, well, something has to break soon! But it would do you well to ask yourself what is different. One major difference that gave Powell confidence in his speech was that US corporations have broadly termed out debt to a much greater degree than in previous economic cycles.

Bank of International Settlements

When analyzing the economy at a macro level, as we must when trying to ascertain how the Fed will affect the economy, I think it's more important to focus on how the economy has changed and how the current situation is unique. If you listen thoroughly to what Powell said during his speech, it seems clear that he believes the primary driving factor of inflation was robust demand. While aware of flare-ups, that primary driver seems to have eased in a convincing and hopefully sustainable fashion.

As a reminder, I have covered this Fed hiking cycle extensively:

Before Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, I postulated that the Fed was calling the bond market's bluff that it would "break something" and that they had a better grip on financial stability than consensus afforded.

After the last Fed meeting, I stated that I believed the Fed would hike zero times or only one more time (one and done). That's now the consensus view, but it was not then.

I predicted there was potential for diminished volatility following the last jobs report after the sell-off caused by the ADP report. I got people into the Dow before its recent 13-day streak.

Positive economic data are increasingly validating the possibility of a soft landing. Inflation is coming down convincingly and potentially persistently.

Now, I'm stating that I think the fight against inflation is primarily done. I think a lot of the sentiment, particularly of Wall Street, is sending the wrong message and has been confused by how different this cycle is. One of the strengths that Wall Street and institutional participants tend to have over others is their ability to orient themselves in the cycle. COVID was such a substantial economic shock that this advantage has been mitigated.

MorningStar Direct

For two years in a row, bonds and stocks have gotten clobbered mainly in unison, and this will likely ultimately converge in an excellent catch-up trade, converging with seasonal factors into the end of the year. Institutions will have a lot of incentive to chase prices higher. I think this recent sell-off has probably climaxed, and we will see both diminishing volatility, falling rates, and falling inflation at the end of the year.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

The bears certainly have a lot of compelling points, and this is mainly behind the market dropping a couple hundred points over the past weeks. Nonetheless, I think there are a lot of compelling long-term positives that should ultimately carry the rest of the year for the bulls. Still, this is based on the following risks not flaring up in a way that catches markets by surprise or significantly impedes economic activity.

Escalation of geopolitical risks in China, Ukraine, or the Middle East.

Fed policy error.

The banking crisis worsens.

Return of inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of private assets.

Furthermore, US borrowing costs are soaring, and US treasury demand insurance is up. There has been a lot of upward pressure on rates, mainly from an expanding term premium. At the end of the day, markets are about confidence. If US debt continues losing buyers' confidence, even due to building geopolitical tensions and not genuine economic concerns, this could be a significant risk to our economy and global markets.

BBC

Of course, one of the most significant risks is that geopolitical interruptions of trade and commerce or considerable economic strength in the US economy reignite inflation. If this occurs, then all bets are off, and the Fed very well may have to break the back of economic activity in a Volcker-esque fashion. The crux of my thesis and bullish call on the market from these levels is that inflation has primarily been vanquished.

Conclusion: This Landing Is Feeling Pretty Soft

The term soft landing has gotten away from itself. It's important to remember that a soft landing never meant all unicorns and rainbows. It's a definitive slowing of economic activity. Still, given the highly volatile events of the past two decades, expectations for an economy with wild swings in prices and spikes in volatility may be partially due to recency bias. These mornings, the Fed's favorite, Personal Consumption Expenditures, came in as expected and showed measurable progress.

eToro

But there's something different this time, building on my earlier thoughts on the Templeton quote, that I think increases the chances of a soft landing even beyond the favorable data we're seeing across different areas of the economy about inflation. The first thing I'll mention is that it would strike me as peculiar if we had a recession next quarter after this GDP report. Consumers are hanging in there, businesses are maintaining strength, and a massive amount of government spending is helping float the economy's boat.

But other than this, something more fundamental has changed. Something that nearly always precedes recessions and might be considered an essential ingredient is excessive optimism, irrational exuberance, and over-investment. A piece on sentiment by prolific financial commentator and wealth management titan Barry Ritholtz cited this chart from a 2019 study entitled "Prevalence of Emotional Payload in Headline." As you can see, over the past two decades:

Ritholtz.com, Nieman Media Lab

The implications of this are profound. One of Seeking Alpha's most popular contributors focuses on the importance of sentiment to prices and markets, but it's also fundamentally important to the economy itself. Recessions and booms, at their core, are collective behavior. Collective exuberance and collective pessimism. Suppose there is one positive effect of polarization and fear-driven media.

Capital.com

In that case, it may make the collective behavior necessary for manias and the inevitable crashes less intense, frequent, or even likely. As distasteful as many of the ways our world has become different may be, they also may make fluctuations in collective economic behavior less extreme or encourage a softer landing with less labor market dislocation that would have occurred in a less polarized environment where ebullience and economic confidence were more behaviorally significant.

In other words, what's different in our current economy from our economy 50 years ago should converge nicely with the traditional end-of-the-year strength that typically occurs in November and December. Happy Holidays!