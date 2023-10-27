Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.09K Followers

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Elenio - EVP & CFO

Ivan Kaufman - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Delaney - JMP Securities

Stephen Laws - Raymond James & Associates

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler & Co.

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Richard Shane - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Arbor Realty Trust's Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Paul Elenio

Okay. Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the quarterly earnings call for Arbor Realty Trust. This morning, we'll discuss the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

With me on the call today is Ivan Kaufman, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I need to inform you statements made in this earnings call may be deemed forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations in these forward-looking statements are detailed in our SEC reports. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Arbor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today or the occurrences of unanticipated events.

I'll now turn the call over

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ABR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ABR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.