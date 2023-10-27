10 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A Dividend King

PM Images

As an experienced investor, I can attest that companies that consistently increase their payouts perform significantly better than those that don't. A dividend increase is a clear indicator of a company's robust business performance and commitment to rewarding its shareholders. As someone who closely monitors such companies, I am thrilled to share my valuable insights on upcoming dividend increases. With my expertly curated lists, you can confidently expect to see the top stocks expected to raise their dividends in the upcoming week.

This week features ten companies, including Dividend King Northwest Natural Holding Company. With an increase of 0.62%, they extended their 67-year dividend growth streak.

How I Created The Lists

The information presented here is a result of merging two sources of data - the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from this website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. The process involves combining data on companies that have a consistent history of dividend growth with their future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown in dividends for at least five years.

To be included in this list, companies must have higher total dividends paid out each year. Hence, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is the date by which you must have purchased shares to be eligible for the upcoming dividend or distribution. To qualify, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. It's important to note that if the ex-dividend date is a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have bought the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 1 Champion 3 Contender 4 Challenger 2 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increasers List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 67 5.17 30-Oct-23 0.62% King A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 30 1.96 30-Oct-23 6.67% Champion Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 20 3.67 30-Oct-23 4.84% Contender Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) 6 4.44 30-Oct-23 15.15% Challenger Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 29 0.75 31-Oct-23 13.04% Champion THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) 15 2.19 31-Oct-23 6.67% Contender Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 12 4.73 31-Oct-23 1.73% Contender IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 12 3.48 31-Oct-23 5.06% Contender Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) 6 1.54 1-Nov-23 10.24% Challenger 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 36 3.11 3-Nov-23 6.25% Champion Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted similarly to the first (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent NWN 0.485 0.488 0.62% AOS 0.3 0.32 6.67% TXN 1.24 1.3 4.84% VRTS 1.65 1.9 15.15% BRO 0.115 0.13 13.04% THO 0.45 0.48 6.67% PNW 0.865 0.88 1.73% IDA 0.79 0.83 5.06% AWI 0.254 0.28 10.24% SRCE 0.32 0.34 6.25% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High NWN 37.7 36.57 51.27 23.76 3% Off Low 26% Off High AOS 65.2 50.67 76.63 28.51 29% Off Low 15% Off High TXN 141.85 144.76 185.5 31.42 New Low 24% Off High VRTS 171 155.14 242.16 28.83 10% Off Low 29% Off High BRO 68.99 52.64 74.57 27.62 31% Off Low 7% Off High THO 87.67 72.81 116.31 19.14 20% Off Low 25% Off High IDA 95.53 88.1 111.77 18.92 8% Off Low 15% Off High PNW 74.37 62.57 85.14 14.71 19% Off Low 13% Off High AWI 72.5 61.83 82.55 0 17% Off Low 12% Off High SRCE 43.76 38.25 57.54 12.6 14% Off Low 24% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule NWN 5.17 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.7 5.5 PNW 4.73 1.8 3.4 4.5 4.7 9.2 VRTS 4.44 10 35.1 29.7 34.1 TXN 3.67 7.8 11.3 14.9 17.6 18.6 IDA 3.48 5.3 5.7 6 7.6 9.5 SRCE 3.11 2.4 3.9 7.1 7.6 10.2 THO 2.19 4.7 4 4 12.8 6.2 AOS 1.96 33.9 16 17.2 21.2 19.1 AWI 1.54 10 8.3 BRO 0.75 12.2 10.6 8.9 9.8 9.7 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment strategy involves finding stocks with a consistent track record of increasing dividends and consistently outperforming the market. To gauge their performance, I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark. This ETF has a remarkable track record of exceptional performance, a higher yield than the S&P 500, and a proven record of growing dividends. If a stock cannot beat the benchmark, then it is better to invest in the ETF instead. Based on this analysis, I have added companies to my personal investment portfolio.

Here's the total return chart of SCHD versus everyone on the list with a 10-year dividend growth history. For reference, SCHD was up about 165%. The results were disparate, with many names (NWN, THO, PNW, and SRCE) lagging considerably. TXN and BRO were the best performers, with nearly identical total returns in the 360% range. AOS also bested SCHD by a few points per year.

Data by YCharts

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.