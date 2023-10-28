champc

Catalyst watch for the week of October 29. Seeking Alpha Senior Executive Editor Kim Khan on the 2-day FOMC meeting. (00:21) Julie gives a brief earnings preview of McDonald’s (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), and Eli Lilly (LLY). (03:35) They also discuss Hershey (HSY), the consumer report about lead levels in its products, the impact of the price of cocoa, whether the company should be concerned about weight loss drugs and the upcoming holiday season. (04:53) Hot topic: Kim’s Wall Street Halloween costume ideas. (07:13)

Julie Morgan: Kim, next week the obvious is the FOMC Meeting, right?

Kim Khan: Yeah, it's the big one, even though it's kind of foregone conclusion as far as the markets are concerned. There's something of a 99% chance that they're going to keep rates steady. It's still a big deal on the press conference and what the Fed thinking is, what they're considering given the economic landscape.

And as we record this today on Thursday, we just got a bunch of more data on how the economy is doing and we saw this surge in Q3 GDP annualized rate of 4.9%. That’s more than double what Q2 was at 2.1%. It was well ahead of very strong expectations of around 4.2%. So suddenly you've got this economy humming along.

Also you've got inflation pressures kind of easing off, which was also seen in the GDP numbers with the core PCE down to 2.4%, which was also below forecasts. So just a bit, the consensus was 2.5%. So, there's a lot of talk about kind of a soft landing scenario really being within grasp the kind of goldilocks numbers coming out. It's going to be interesting to see what Powell has to say.

JM: Okay. So you led right into my next question. Which direction do you think they'll go, especially based on the numbers that we just got today?

KK: Well, I mean, I think that they'd be very happy with the numbers. As in -- there's a lot of ways you could kind of interpret the data to say it wasn't as strong as it looked. And so there is some pockets of weakness. But overall, you have a strong consumer spend coming in. And if the consumer holds up, that bodes well for a soft landing.

I don't think they're going to be too worried about prices going up given the numbers they got today. And they got a little good news with jobless claims back above 200,000 for this week, and they’ll get payrolls data next week as well on Friday.

So I don’t think that anyway Powell is going to take a victory lap. He's going to say, they're staying data dependent. He's going to say that they look on the right track and he'll push back in any thoughts of rate cuts, which will be the big question. Right now, the market is still pricing in on June date for the first time. The Fed will cut rates and start easing things a little bit. I think he wants to keep that really at bay and say, not give any indication of when they're ready to cut rates.

I saw a really funny thing actually on Twitter. There is this courtesy of Ben Walsh, a hat tip to him, who said that, if you look at today's growth figures, the Fed took away the punch bowl, but the kids found a case of white claw in the garage and that's what it looks to be. Somebody found a reason to party in Q3.

JM: The things you find on Twitter. Oh, excuse me, X. No, it’ll always be Twitter to me. But anyhoo. So are we expecting them to hold steady at this next meeting?

KK: Yeah, absolutely. They're going to keep rates as they are. And then the question has been whether they wanted to do one more rate hike in December, the expectations have steadily eroded. After today's numbers, even though they were strong, I guess, it could be because of the inflation component we got. That is chance of a rate hike to end of the year has dropped to around 20% according to the Fed Funds futures. So it's more of a steady as she goes, expectation for the Fed right now combined with this higher for longer narrative that we have that's keeping treasury yields pretty elevated.

JM: All righty. So now it's time to talk about earnings. This week, we're highlighting Starbucks, McDonald's and Eli Lilly for earnings. Starting off with Eli Lilly, I spoke with our healthcare news editor about ticker symbol, LLY. Dulan says two things come to mind: a potential FDA approval for the company's diabetes therapy, MOUNJARO, for weight loss before this year's end; also by the end of the year, a potential FDA nod for the company's Alzheimer's candidate.

On McDonald’s, our editor Clark says, look for whether they match 10% comparable sales growth in the U.S. for Q2. Also on the conference call, listen for first of all the commentary on U.S. consumers. And secondly, a potential question on if the company expects an impact from weight loss drugs. I know that's a topic that we've been talking about a lot here on Wall Street Breakfast, again, weight loss drugs comes up.

Starbucks highlights will be the commentary on trends in China, as well as transaction growth or slippage in the U.S. Clark makes note that we know prices are higher at Starbucks, but the real question is, will transaction volume slow. So, we'll look out for that. McDonald's reports on Monday the 30th, Eli Lilly and Starbucks both report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Kim, let's talk about chocolate. Hershey reported earnings today and beat on top and bottom lines. That's not really the story, but what is this story is that consumer reports says that it found concerning levels of lead in Hershey's cocoa powder and the milk chocolate. Previous tests found Hershey's dark chocolate high in lead and cadmium. Kim, when I think about this report, I think about -- the holiday season is upon us, winter season is upon us, so this seems like an important topic.

KK: Yeah, I mean, we've got Halloween coming up next week, so all the trick-or-treaters, it kind of reminds me a bit of those, like, urban myths that people said, like, don't take any gabbles from people who have razor blades in them and watch out people are dosing your candy with LSD. And I know that this could be a concern for Hershey’s in the longer run. Right now though if you look at their numbers and their guidance, they look pretty confident. I don't think there's anything that's going to affect them.

Interestingly, they may have to deal more with these input costs because you see cocoa prices at kind of record highs in the commodities markets. And that is due to a downturn in supply, which has got speculators involved. And I mean, we just saw 44-year high closes this past week. So I think that's going to be more of a concern for them.

Another thing that they're going to be on the lookout for as is all of these confectionary companies is the impact of weight loss drugs.

JM: I remember you saying that just like AI was the buzzword for earnings. It seems like weight loss drugs, that's going to keep coming up.

KK: Yeah. And I haven't seen – haven’t gotten a chance to see the Hershey's conference call. But I'm sure it's going to be asked and it's one of these things that companies are going to have to position for.

On the cocoa front, yeah, that's weather-related, has gotten hurting yields for cocoa. That's got a lot of people in just speculating that the curb in demand won't be enough to offset that. And that kind of makes sense if you look at like, suddenly you're going to Halloween, then you've got the Christmas season, a lot of chocolate demand all through that. I was aware of Bazooka Joe bubblegum Halloween candy kind of guy. But, of course, there's going to be lots of chocolate treats out there.

JM: Oh, that is funny. I'll be honest with you. So I buy candy the day after the holiday, or like the week after the holiday, because that's when it goes on sale. And so that's what I do. So Kim, you asked me earlier about something else and I told you I have no experience with this.

KK: Yeah, it's, what would be a good Wall Street Halloween costume? I was just trying to think about that. It's all fun every year. If you're kind of working in the Wall Street area, then go to some parties and you'll see people dressed as the trendy Wall Street topic of the time. And I was trying to think of it this year and obviously, Sam Bankman-Fried could be a good one. Just need that kind of…

JM: Would that be a good one or a bad one? I don't know. We'll see.

KK: It could be a bad one, but it'd be easy to do if you just had the wig. So I was kind of thinking of that. I also thought because AI has dominated Wall Street discussions so much that going as ChatGPT would be a good idea. And actually found that on Reddit, they already had a ChatGPT costume, the thread and somebody had just asked ChatGPT how to make ChatGPT costume. So the instructions are right there online on how to do it by the AI interface itself. In a nerdy way, I kind of want to go is R-star, the neutral rate of interest, and you could just have a big R and then a star on my shoulder.

JM: Oh, that's interesting. And if you guys have no idea what Kim is talking about, which I know you do, but just in case, we have a great explanation of R-star in our archives. All you have to do is just listen to the podcast. Kim, anything else you want to add?

KK: No, just Happy Halloween to everyone.

JM: All right. That's all we have for today, folks, and we'll see you next time.