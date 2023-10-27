Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 27, 2023 4:05 PM ETHexagon AB (publ) (HXGBF), HXGBY
Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCPK:HXGBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paolo Guglielmini - President and CEO

Ben Maslen - CSO

David Mills - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sven Merkt - Barclays

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America

Nay Soe Naing - Berenberg

Daniel Djurberg - Handelsbanken

Balajee Tirupati - Citi

Erik Golrang - SEB

Olof Cederholm - ABG

Viktor Trollsten - Danske

Paolo Guglielmini

Good morning. Thank you very much for attending the call. We are pleased to report the strong third quarter with organic growth of 8%, very solid back-to-back across most divisions.

Innovation has been a key driver for us in Q3. We see progress with the investments in cloud platforms, good adoption for autonomy solutions, automated inspection, newly launched product having good reception from customers, very differentiated reality capture technologies growing very solidly in double-digit. All of this gives us a good competitive momentum in most areas. And of course, innovation is also helping us offset the macro weakness that we see in some of the verticals and the regions that we are exposed to.

Gross margin came in resilient at 65%, operating margin at 29%, but net of FX, we saw incremental volumes coming in at very good marginal profitability as we will see later.

Also, thanks to the initial savings from the rationalization program that we just launched, we managed to trigger more than €40 million in annualized savings. I'll give you a little more detail on this a few slides later.

Cash from operation grew in line with revenue, while cash conversion was negatively impacted by working capital and impact that will reverse. In the quarter, we announced the acquisition of HARD-LINE, Canadian-based, the provider of technology solutions for remote control, roughly €12 million in sales, strengthening our portfolio for the mining industries.

