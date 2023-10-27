Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 27, 2023 4:10 PM ETComfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.09K Followers

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Shaeff - Chief Accounting Officer

Brian Lane - President and CEO

Bill George - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Julio Romero - Sidoti

Josh Chan - UBS

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis

Eric Crown - Richie Capital Group

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2023 Comfort Systems USA Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference to your host, Julie Shaeff, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Julie Shaeff

Thanks, Valerie. Good morning. Welcome to Comfort Systems USA Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Our comments today as well as our press releases contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations.

What we will say today is based upon the current plans and expectations of Comfort Systems USA. Those plans and expectations include risks and uncertainties that might cause actual future activities and results of our operations to be materially different from those set forth in our comments. You can read a detailed listing and commentary concerning our specific risk factors in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q as well as in our press release covering these earnings.

A slide presentation has been provided as a companion to our remarks. The presentation is posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website found at comfortsystemsusa.com.

Joining me on the call today are Brian Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer; Trent McKenna, Chief Operating Officer; and Bill George, Chief Financial Officer. Brian will open our remarks.

Brian Lane

Thanks, Julie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. I am in all of

