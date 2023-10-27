Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brookfield Infrastructure: 6.8% Yield From Tangible Inflation Linked Assets

Summary

  • Brookfield Infrastructure has sold off heavily over the last month and now offers a compelling 6.8% dividend yield.
  • The quarterly distribution is 188% covered by funds from operation per unit.
  • A near-term dividend raise is likely on the back of guidance for FFO to grow by a 12% compound annual growth rate over the next 3 years.

The sharp selloff of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC) over the last month has been surprising, an intensity that at times has seemed like we were back in the early days of the pandemic. At the core of

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

pro8 profile picture
pro8
Today, 6:02 PM
Premium
Comments (10.5K)
I really like the prefs here...
Southwest Michigan Trader profile picture
Southwest Michigan Trader
Today, 6:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (732)
@pro8 check bipi sub note senior to those at 8.5% yield right now
Southwest Michigan Trader profile picture
Southwest Michigan Trader
Today, 5:38 PM
Investing Group
Comments (732)
Bipi is a BIP sub note senior to those preferreds mentioned paying a 8.5% rate fyi...
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
Today, 6:12 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.68K)
@Southwest Michigan Trader The preferreds and notes look good. I might pick up some of the Series 13.
youngdividend profile picture
youngdividend
Today, 5:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.23K)
This one is a head-scratcher. Consistent and steady earnings with high quality assets and a decline of over 40% in the last six months.
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
Today, 6:06 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.68K)
@youngdividend It's a brutal market.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 5:26 PM
Premium
Comments (3.6K)
FFO is not an appropriate measure for fixed life infrastructure projects

It’s all on DCF of finite cashflows

Look at the distribution yield on NAV

Any infra asset that has a divi yield greater than its valuation yield is over-distributing

Something really doesn’t stack up here
Detroit Bad Boy profile picture
Detroit Bad Boy
Today, 5:42 PM
Premium
Comments (607)
@Will104 Management will not address Short thesis because view as non credible. Do not believe in NAV as measuring stick. Do not use. FFO.

bip.enquiries@brookfield.com
S
Sane Man
Today, 5:44 PM
Premium
Comments (1.18K)
@Will104 it’s been like this for years and years , even when interest rates were last this high, so why does Mr. Market disapprove now?
The assets are now more diversified than ever , especially in towers and data centers , two growingly important segments . All segments have built-in inflation steps too.
The latest short report just about accuses Brookfield as fraudulent. Even goes back to 2017-2018 when the SEC questioned the company’s transparency regarding FFO. In which Brookfield responded and made the required changes to verify things . This is/was public knowledge and in the 5 years lapsed this has been apparently sufficient for the SEC, the accountants, the rating agencies , and analysts on Wall St. But not so much for a short seller that I must admit has used this risk off environment and utilities mini-meltdown to stoke fear with great timing. Two firms either reiterated their buy recommendation or upgraded BIP to buy within the past week. So I guess their respective analysts don’t know what they’re doing?
S
Sane Man
Today, 5:49 PM
Premium
Comments (1.18K)
@Will104 well, it’s been the appropriate measure since the inception of the company. So all the fiscal accounting will have to be restated going back some 20 odd years? The auditors , Brookfields legal advisors all got it wrong from the beginning? Ludicrous!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

