Extra Space Storage: This Could Be The Best Time In 14 Years To Buy This 6% Yielding Ultra SWAN

Oct. 28, 2023 7:00 AM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)
  • REITs have fallen 33% off their January 2022 highs, presenting a buying opportunity, as they're now likely to be close to their ultimate bottom.
  • Interest rates do not threaten blue-chip REITs, as there has been no long-term correlation between REITs and 10-year yields over the last 51 years.
  • Extra Space Storage is a low-risk, recession-resistant Ultra SWAN REIT that's 39% undervalued and offers a very safe 6% yield with strong growth prospects.
  • It's now the largest self storage REIT, but with just 13% market share, there's a long growth runway.
  • Higher rates will help EXR grow at 6% to 7% for the foreseeable future because it has 1,200 managed properties with declining values that EXR could acquire at steadily more attractive valuations.
USD rain on black background

R&A Studio

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Very rarely is there a sea change on Wall Street - a change in tone, sentiment, and fundamentals that can flip the script and make or break your portfolio dreams.

Howard Marks is

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXR, PSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

