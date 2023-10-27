Marvell: I Warned About Its Collapse - Here's Why I'm Finally Bullish Again
Summary
- Marvell Technology stock has experienced a significant decline, collapsing nearly 32% from its highs in June 2023. I had warned about a potential plunge in May and August 2023.
- Notwithstanding the decline, I assessed that Marvell's structural growth drivers remain intact. Also, the recent tightening in export restrictions is not expected to harm near-term growth.
- Given its diversified solutions, Marvell is a vital player in the AI data center, particularly in its interconnect, networking, and custom silicon business.
- MRVL looks more interesting to me now, with May's surge mostly digested. However, there isn't an optimal entry level based on MRVL's price action.
- As such, entering over several phases is encouraged to take advantage of potential dollar-cost averaging opportunities.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
I cautioned investors about Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock's unsustainable surge in May and August 2023. As such, I'm not surprised that sellers took the opportunity to hammer late MRVL buyers, causing it to plunge toward its October lows. As such, over the past four months, the momentary outperformance against its semiconductor peers represented in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) turned into underperformance.
Accordingly, MRVL has collapsed nearly 32% from its early June 2023 highs through this week's lows. As a result, sellers also digested most of its May 2023 surge, spooking investors who chased its momentum spike after Marvell's fiscal first-quarter or FQ1'24 earnings scorecard. Keen investors should recall that the company upgraded its guidance significantly, as management telegraphed a 100% CAGR in AI revenue from FY23-25, reaching $800M.
Marvell followed up with another solid release for its FQ2 scorecard in August 2023. However, it only attracted more sellers to return, taking advantage of another momentary spike to digest buyer optimism.
With MRVL being battered over the past few months, I believe it's opportune to update whether the company's structural drivers have altered.
Management provided keen insights on its well-diversified business model in two conferences (here and here) in early September 2023. In both cases, management highlighted the confidence in its AI business, although weakness in the storage and enterprise business remains uncertain. However, the company didn't think these headwinds were structural, suggesting its confidence to continue improving its earnings growth through FY25.
Given its expertise in its data center interconnect segment, Marvell is a vital player in AI infrastructure. Coupled with the recovery of its networking business, I'm confident that the more than 30% battering MRVL received over the past few months isn't linked to its structural growth drivers. Then what could it be?
Could it be the recent tightening of export restrictions by the Biden Administration that could have spooked investors? While alluding to a single factor is challenging, Nvidia has not reduced its orders with TSMC (TSM) based on a recent Digitimes supply chain update. Also, TSMC remains on track to double its CoWoS advanced packaging capacity, which remains constrained. As such, I believe it's credible that the robust underlying secular demand could mitigate the export headwinds in the AI business.
In other words, while the AI hype is undeniable, it is likely sustainable and expected to grow as data centers retool their infrastructure for AI solutions. Given Marvell's diversified segments, it is well-positioned to offer customers a holistic solution to lower their TCO.
However, keen investors should know that the market is forward-looking. As such, I believe market participants priced in MRVL's near-term opportunities rapidly in its May surge.
Notwithstanding its recent plunge, MRVL remains priced at a premium, as seen in its "F" valuation grade. As such, management needs to improve its execution ("C+" earnings revisions grade), notwithstanding its best-in-class "A" profitability grade.
In other words, the market is justified to reflect significant caution over the past few months as semi-stocks came under pressure. With MRVL's growth premium, investors shouldn't be surprised that it underperformed.
The question facing investors now is whether MRVL could bottom out soon.
As seen above, MRVL collapsed toward its 50-week moving average or MA (blue line) this week, a pivotal development that looked "nearly impossible" at the height of its overoptimism in May 2023.
Astute investors who assessed its unsustainable upward surge are unlikely to have been stunned by its decline. I also cautioned investors that its momentum could "reverse quickly as earlier dip buyers take profit/cut exposure."
As such, I believe my thesis has panned out accordingly. I have yet to glean a constructive bottoming process. However, the risk/reward profile has improved markedly relative to the opportunities in May and August 2023. With that in mind, I'm ready to upgrade MRVL.
Buyers are urged to consider allocating their purchases in phases, as I have not gleaned a consolidation phase yet.
Rating: Upgraded to Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRVL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)