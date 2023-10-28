Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria Q3 Earnings: Why It Just Became My Second-Largest Holding

Oct. 28, 2023 10:00 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)6 Comments
Summary

  • Altria's Q3 earnings disappointed investors, causing the stock to fall over 7% and hit a new 52-week low.
  • The company missed on both earnings per share and revenue, but still expects growth in EPS to be 1.5% higher than in 2022.
  • Despite the decline in smokeable product revenue, the company has positive growth in the oral tobacco segment and continues to pay large dividends.
  • Adult vapers have also continued to rise, which will likely positively affect the business as they continue to distribute NJOY ACE.
  • A recent study shows California's flavor ban cost the state more than $1 billion annually in cigarette excise tax revenues.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Introduction

Altria (NYSE:MO) recently reported its Q3 earnings and let's just say investors were not happy. Since then, the stock has fallen over 7% and now trades below $40 and hit a new 52-week low of $39.06. The stock has not seen

Comments (6)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more related articles. Also let me know in the comments what you think of MO’s recent price decline. Are you buying or selling? What do you think of their long term outlook?
arok79 profile picture
arok79
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (5.48K)
My largest holding by a significant amount.
T
Taterman
Today, 10:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.07K)
MO is yesterdays stock. I owned it for 30 years. I sold a couple years ago when our marijuana loving govt started talking about banning menthol cigs. that is coming. nicotine reduction is coming. the govt wants cigarettes gone ( while glorifying and promoting marijuana). MO was the greatest , but those days are past. MO is suffering the death of 1000 cuts by the US Govt. Why invest in a company in a never ending sales decline ? makes no sense.
Dicktater143 profile picture
Dicktater143
Today, 10:44 AM
Premium
Comments (493)
Long Mo and BTI .
n
nyle alexla
Today, 10:32 AM
Premium
Comments (728)
Mo means must own. Which one is your largest holding? Mo is my largest holding in my portfolio.
s
skalatuc2720
Today, 10:32 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.04K)
@THE_Dividend_Collectuh I am not sure I may have missed this one item, but probably not a popular topic is, what happened to MO ($10B) holding of BUD stock. BUD has had its own issues with sales, and marketing. "It's Time That Altria Unleashes Its $11 Billion Ace In The Hole" (seekingalpha.com/...) This article was inked on July 20, 2023 by Wealth Insights on SA. There is no mention in your article; Is it irrelevant or does it have any significance on as a continuing consideration to hold MO? Is this a consideration of "downside" protection insurance? I hold MO, continue to hold and am directing the dividends to other stocks or holdings.
