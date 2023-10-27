Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon's Long-Term Risk/Benefit From Pioneer Merger Dependent On Oil And Gas Prices

Oct. 27, 2023
Summary

  • Exxon's merger with Pioneer Natural Resources has been received by some institutions and analysts as a long-term positive, on growing production prospects.
  • Some recent metrics such as drilling activity suggest that a decline in shale oil and gas production may be starting, making Exxon a potentially dominant shale producer in a shrinking industry.
  • Pioneer's 2023 new well production curve improvement might indicate that it used selective drilling practices to improve its performance in the short term to improve its market cap.
  • If Pioneer tried to improve its short-term performance by picking the best places to drill to raise its value, then the downside risk to Exxon may be higher than expected, since it may have overpaid.
  • If Exxon made this investment with expectations of higher oil & gas prices for the foreseeable future, the possibility that Pioneer's assets are not as performant as short-term performance might suggest, will not matter as much.  Having viable reserves may matter more.

Investment thesis

Exxon Mobil Corporation's (NYSE:XOM) merger with Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), in an all-stock deal of almost $60 billion is seen by institutions such as Truist as a positive long-term move that can

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

x
xomstock
Yesterday, 8:27 PM
Comments (2.49K)
“If Pioneer tried to improve its short-term performance by picking the best places to drill to raise its value, then the downside risk to Exxon may be higher than expected, since it may have overpaid.”

Who does not seek out the best place to drill.

Oh crap guys, better pick the fourth best place to drill we don’t want to raise our value unjustly.
o
oilisgoingupsoon
Yesterday, 7:43 PM
Comments (450)
Of course oil prices matter… but xom bought proved developed and proved undeveloped (PUD) Xom will get its money back on just the proved developed plus a small fraction of the PUD. The bigget thing xom bought was life of lease leases ( which can be held forever if production in paying quantities is maintained) hence xom can paitiently increase activity when orices are high or slow down when prices are low… what will be yhe average price of oil over the next 100 years? Xom will recover 10 to 20 times the price paid… ebit and ncf multiples do not properly value PUD on life of lease leases… cvx bought into guyana with psc term niw under 25 years
Phenom1 profile picture
Phenom1
Yesterday, 7:05 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.37K)
First off, this article could have been written with half the word count. Too many points are belabored and/or repeated.

Secondly, many sentences are grammatically incorrect, some to the point that one cannot make sense of them (see last point at the top of the article.) Until one can make their case with clarity and brevity, it doesn't deserve to go into print.

Lastly, this is not XOM's first rodeo in buying drilling acreage. In fact, you might say that it is their core business. Trying to equivalence their core business acumen with their experimental venture in biofuels is just silly. I'll put my money on the experienced XOM team.
