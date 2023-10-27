Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Federal Carrier Wave Continues To Drive Intel Stock Higher

Oct. 27, 2023 6:15 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)1 Comment
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel's Q3 earnings show the first signs of upward growth in a long time, with a projected 8%-plus YoY growth in Q4.
  • The company's debt load is material, but as an American flag carrier among semi giants, it's not likely to be a concern to lenders - nor therefore should it be to shareholders.
  • We believe Intel needs to simply focus on execution to continue its success. No magic potion is needed, just careful relentless execution.
  • We now rate the stock at Hold as it moves up into our "Markup" zone.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Growth Investor Pro get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gamers Take Part In the Epic.Lan 38 Esports Tournament

Leon Neal

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of

GET INSTITUTIONAL GRADE BUYSIDE RESEARCH FROM CESTRIAN CAPITAL RESEARCH

We provide investment research prepared to institutional investor quality, presented in a way anyone can understand.  Our work allows you to make sense of company fundamentals and stock technicals without resort to jargon or esoterica. We offer Free, Basic and Full membership tiers in our "Growth Investor Pro".  Join us! Click HERE to learn more.


This article was written by

Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
15.66K Followers

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. is an independent, SEC-regulated investment research business led by CEO Alex King. Alex is a professional investor with 3 decades of experience. Cestrian specializes in covering growth stocks, index ETFs and index options, long-run investing, swing trading and risk management via hedging.

Alex runs the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in, inter alia, INTC

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
jayn
Today, 6:39 PM
Comments (3.09K)
The major announcements from the earnings call are related to the new IFS customers for 18A and advanced packaging. These customers have evaluated test wafers and advanced packaging, and so are a validation of Intel's positive comments about the state of their developing advanced technologies.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.