It's great that many dividend-paying stocks pay on a quarterly basis and what's even better is monthly pay, as this gives the investor a more balanced income stream to match regular expenses. For example, I time my credit card payments later in the month, after most dividends have been paid.

This brings me to the monthly dividend-paying STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), which I last covered here back in August with a 'Buy' rating, noting its healthy demand and growing rental rates. In this piece, I provide an update on Q3 results and discuss why it's an even better buy at present, so let's get started!

Why STAG?

STAG Industrial stands out among Industrial REITs for having a differentiated strategy of sourcing properties that are single-tenant in secondary markets, where pricing is less competitive. Single-tenant properties are also worth more to STAG given its diversification across a high property count compared to a single private owner who may just have a handful of properties. This strategy enables STAG to capture meaningful risk-adjusted returns through its scale.

At present, STAG has over 550 properties that are spread across 41 states. Its portfolio is also set up to benefit from continued e-commerce growth with 31% of its properties handling e-commerce activity. While the percentage of U.S. sales taking place online has dipped by 30 bps from 2020, when retail stores were locked down, it sits meaningfully higher than the pre-pandemic rate from 2019. Moreover, the U.S. still has a long way to go to catch up to the UK, where 26.5% retail sales took place online last year, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Plus, STAG is expected to benefit from return of manufacturing (onshoring) to the U.S. and Mega Site projects, which are defined by the "Investing in America" initiative that projects to inject more than $464 billion in private investments across Electric Vehicles, Batteries, Semiconductors, and Electronics over a number of years starting in 2021. As shown below, 30% of STAG's portfolio is within a 60-mile radius of Mega Site Projects.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, STAG's stock price performance since my last piece has been lackluster with the price declining by 9.4% (-8.8% total return when factoring in dividends), which is slightly more than the 7.8% decline of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. All of the decline happened over the past couple of months, as the market appears to have been spooked by a 'higher for longer' interest rate environment.

While concerns around higher interest expenses are real for REITs, it's worth noting that REITs understandably have far lower people costs that standard C Corporations. As such, higher cost of labor is not as much of a concern for REITs than for a manufacturing company as an example.

Moreover, STAG carries a strong balance sheet with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 4.9x and has high liquidity of $683 million. This means that STAG has the capacity to not only weather a higher for longer environment but can also go on the offensive in acquiring properties at a time when higher leveraged private market buyers are priced out.

Meanwhile, STAG continues to exhibit strong fundamentals, with same-store cash NOI growing by 5.3% YoY. This builds upon similar levels of growth in the first two quarters of the year, as the nine-month (year-to-date) same-store cash NOI growth is also 5.3%. Occupancy is also strong at 98% of the operating portfolio, with 74% retention and robust blended cash rent growth of 30% on new and renewal leases.

Headwinds to STAG include higher interest expense, which dampened bottom line results with Core FFO per share growing by 3.5% YoY, which is less than the aforementioned 5.3% same-store cash NOI growth. Also, the resurgence of interest rates makes acquiring stabilized properties more expensive, so near-term external growth may be muted compared to prior years.

However, STAG does have other avenues for growth, as management expects to turn more toward development projects than acquiring stabilized properties in the current market. Also, management sees less new development from the overall market, and this drives opportunities for existing properties in STAG's ability to drive rent growth. This is reflected by management's remarks during the recent earnings call:

The level of [4.4%] vacancy is still indicative of strong conditions. We expect market rent growth in our portfolio to be in the high single digits this year. We expect market rent growth in our portfolio for 2024 to be in the mid-single digits. The portfolio has remained resilient, due in part to our positioning within the markets we operate in. Because of the average suite size, our portfolio is strongest part of the demand in our markets.

Meanwhile, STAG currently pays a 4.6% dividend yield that's well-covered by a 65% payout ratio. Some investors may be understandably weary of low dividend growth and while no one except the leadership knows exactly when meaningful dividend growth may come, I would expect for there to be a tipping point of sorts when the payout ratio becomes low enough that it simply makes sense to raise the dividend by higher amounts than what we've seen previously.

Turning to valuation, I find STAG to be attractive at the current price of $32.24 with a forward P/FFO of 14.3. This makes STAG far cheaper than peers like Prologis (PLD) with a P/FFO of 17.4 and Rexford Industrial (REXR) with a P/FFO of 19.2. I believe this discount is deserved, however, as both PLD and REXR saw 9.5% same-property cash NOI growth in their latest reported quarters, sitting ahead of STAG's 5.3%.

However, investors get a higher starting yield with STAG, and based on the following NPV analysis, I believe the shares are worth $38.92. This is based on a conservative 4% annual FFO/share growth rate over the next 15 years, which I believe is achievable over the long run.

The model also factors in a 3% discount rate, which sits higher than the long-term annual inflation target of 2% to bake in added uncertainties around a near-term recession. The fair value is calculated based on the sum of the annual cash flows over the 15-year period with the 4% exponential growth and 3% exponential discounting factored into the equation.

NPV Analysis (Produced by Author)

Investor Takeaway

Overall, STAG Industrial appears to be well-positioned for long-term growth with a focus on e-commerce and the potential benefits of manufacturing returning to the US. The company also has a strong balance sheet and the ability to weather a higher interest rate environment. However, near-term headwinds such as higher interest expenses may impact bottom line results and external growth opportunities in the current market may be muted.

Despite these challenges, STAG remains an attractive investment opportunity with its strong fundamentals and potential for future dividend growth. Its current valuation also presents an opportunity for investors looking for a discounted entry point into the industrial REIT market. Meanwhile, investors get to capture an immediate higher starting yield compared to STAG's peers with capital appreciation potential due to the undervalued share price. As such, I reiterate my 'Buy' rating on STAG.