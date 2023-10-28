Inna Dodor

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) is a biotechnology company which is currently trying to make a progress in curing one of the many rare inherited diseases such as Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Fatigue, muscle weakness, difficulty walking are some of many possible symptoms that people with this rare disease may face. On the investment side, the reality is that we are in a higher cost of capital market and Larimar is really still at the beginning of its development process, so reflexivity effects are in play. There are still billions more to spend to develop the therapy in all likelihood, and with the condition of financial markets, and the already somewhat high Larimar valuation, we take a top-down approach and stay away from cash burners right now.

Technology and Market

Related to FA, briefly explained, mutation on the FXN gene will lead to a defect in synthesis of its respective protein (Frataxin protein), found to play a big role in mitochondrial metabolism. Considering that mitochondria are the cell organelles that are crucial in producing energy, it is easy to understand that if there is something wrong with them, the whole organism has a problem.

At the time of writing this article, Larimar have progressed into 2nd phase of clinical studies for their newly invented therapy CTI-1601, which as they claim, has potential to increase FXN gene levels in patients with FA.

The precise mechanism of action of CTI-1601 is not yet clear which is understandable, since they are in the middle of early stage clinical trials. On the other hand, we do know that CTI-1601 is a recombinant fusion protein. Based on our conversations with people in the field, recombinant proteins are made through genetic engineering process, where gene of interest is identified and isolated (using for example PCR method) and usually through plasmid (small circular DNA molecule), the gene of interest is further distributed into host cell, where it will be incorporated into host cell's DNA and become the basis for the cell's proteome (in this case causing for more production of frataxin). The process to develop a therapy like this is expensive and requires many control procedures, because freshly made recombinant protein needs to undergo rigorous control tests to assess its potency, stability and many other relevant characteristics.

The journey is still long, and the outcome is not certain.

As far as market sizing goes, the prevalence is 1 in 40,000 people globally and 1 in 50,000 people in the US. Assuming a total population of around 2 billion in sufficiently developed markets to receive recombinant treatments like this, the market size might be on the high end at around $642 million. This is based on the current FA burden in the US, based on number of visits to various specialists and physiotherapists to treat the physical symptoms of the disease.

Burden (NCBI)

Since US healthcare costs tend to be inflated by about 2x, a more reasonable figure might be around $320 million, extrapolating that US burden on a larger theoretical population.

Financials

The company burns around $50 million per year, looking at the burn figures since inception. They have burned around $390 million already to get this therapy to Phase 2 since 2014. We got this figure by looking at 10-K cash flow figures showing around $40-50 million in annual cash burn for the last 9 years.

Collation of 10-K Cash Flow Statements (SEC.gov)

On average, therapies take billions to develop, a reasonable estimate is around $2.3 billion. They have about enough cash to keep the company shored up for a little more than 2 years, thanks to around $100 million on the balance sheet. But with the process being only roughly around 20% of the way in our conservative estimate, and even imagining that they get through clinical trials (whose outcome is uncertain by the way) in 5 years at current cash burn meaning an outstanding investment burden of something like $250-300 million, it's pretty much inevitable that there will be dilution on the horizon at some point.

While dilution is part and parcel of investing in cash burning businesses, the trouble is valuation, and then also the market environment. The company is worth a little over $120 million in market cap. The outstanding investment burden on the company is in the billions to get the therapy fully developed if comparing it to top pharma budgets, and this is in the best case scenario where the clinical trials go to plan and are doable at current cash burns, maybe because it's a rare enough disease where clinical trials are not going to be as complex - although you still need a load of people in control groups.

Since the market sizing is between $320 million and $642 million based on current burden, $120 million with large outstanding investment burdens net of current asset balances doesn't leave a margin of safety considering that things could fail and the long time until any positive and uncertain cash flows from Larimar. On the other hand, mitigating factors are conservatism with the market sizing, since we just take the current burden of FA on people's finances, but there's no cure for FA and rare diseases are likely to be much higher priced than this in order to recoup losses for the developer. Still, there are risks, typical development costs to develop a therapy are high, capital markets are dangerous, and burden is the only reasonable benchmark we want to work with for the market size.

Bottom Line

Current markets are not friendly to cash burners. Dilution can be very dangerous due to reflexivity effects. We stated that there wasn't too much margin of safety due to the outstanding investment balance, which is like a liability. But depending on how those future investments are paid for matters a lot to how big the liability actually is for today's investors. It won't be financed with debt, it will be financed with equity, so just taking the shortfall for the remaining investment burden would understate the risks. Reflexivity is when the price of a stock actually matters for the performance of a stock, which is the case with all cash burners, since they need their stock price high to finance themselves efficiently. A lower price means more costly, i.e. more dilutive, for current holders. With uncertainty in the markets, but virtual certainty that Larimar will have to risk reflexivity effects to finance its investment burden, we would need a much lower valuation before we'd be happy to take the risks associated with how much an equity financing would cost investors who would buy today, especially with the weakness in ECM and early-stage markets in general, and the sensitivity of these markets to downturns which possibly hasn't yet materialised yet in today's markets. Being underweight this category of cash burning investments, we'll be passing on Larimar.