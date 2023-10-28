Federal Reserve Watch: Ho-Hum

drnadig

This has been a very dull banking week.

There has been very little news about the Federal Reserve, Federal Reserve decisions, or Federal Reserve statistics all week. In the newspapers, on TV, anywhere.

What a wonderful break!

To me, the Federal Reserve should not be in the news.

If the Federal Reserve is in the news then something is wrong.

That was what I was taught in my monetary studies, when I was in the Federal Reserve, when I was in the federal government, when I taught at the Wharton School, when I ran banks, and so on and so forth.

Monetary policy should not be a disturbing factor and it should work very, very hard to keep itself out of the news. The idea was to keep the economy moving along smoothly and keep attention away from what was going on in policy-making circles.

This past week has been one of the quietest I have observed in...well...I don't know how long.

But, to me, the quiet has been good.

What Has Happened?

In the past week, the Federal Reserve oversaw another reduction in the size of its securities portfolio.

This time, the securities portfolio declined by $18.0 billion.

This brings the total decline for the past four weeks to $62.7 billion.

And, this brings the total decline since the beginning of the Fed's quantitative tightening to $1,113.0 billion, or, $1.1 trillion. If we account for accounting adjustments for security premiums or discounts, the total decline in the Fed's balance sheet attributable to the runoff of securities rises to $1,180.1 billion.

This reduction has been going on for 19 months. It has been steady and controlled. Just check out the chart.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

This, to me, is the way the Federal Reserve should act. Regular, persistent without any surprises, and quietly achieved.

The visible part of the "tightening" program is that the Fed has raised its policy rate of interest. These increases have been what has caught the eye of the "press" and it is the potential for more increases that keep the "press" very interested and "on top" of the situation.

Bottom line, the interest rate level will go where it needs to go. Right now, the Fed continues with quantitative tightening, and that is the foundation of the Fed's policy.

One Concern

There is one concern relating to the Fed's actions.

During the Covid-19 pandemic and the following recession, the Federal Reserve pumped large amounts of funds into the banking system.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

The total amount of the securities held outright by the Federal Reserve on March 4, 12019 was $3.9 trillion.

On March 16, 2022, when the Fed started on its current path, the total amount of securities held outright was $8.5 trillion, representing a $4.6 trillion increase in the Fed's portfolio.

So far, the Fed has reduced the portfolio by only about $1.1 trillion.

This would imply that there is a very large amount of cash hanging around in the financial system. Is the Fed removing enough of this liquidity to really "put a lid" on inflation?

Federal Reserve officials have signaled that they would like to continue their policy of quantitative easing out into 2024. But, how long can they continue to reduce the size of their securities portfolio, especially with all of the new debt the federal government is producing?

This remains a very important question.

Growth Of M2 Money Stock

There is another question that needs to be answered.

What is going on with respect to the behavior of the M2 monetary stock?

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

The M2 money stock has grown right along with the growth in the securities held outright by the Federal Reserve.

This was a massive expansion in the M2 money stock.

Why didn't this explosion in the money stock produce an even worse jump in the inflation rate? That seems to be what has happened historically when the monetary stock growth has reached such large proportions.

Well, we look a little further and we find that during this period...during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the following recession...the velocity...or the turnover...of the M2 money stock fell dramatically.

Velocity of M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

Not all the money the Fed pumped into the economy went into spending. Looking at the records, it is apparent that a lot of the stimulus monies went into financial accounts...and stayed there.

As the economic recovery has proceeded, even up through the 19 months of the Federal Reserve's efforts to engage in quantitative tightening to slow down the inflation rate, the velocity of the M2 money stock has risen.

That is, people are spending some of the monies generated in the fight against the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent recession, monies that they had "put aside" to "weather the storm" of the disequilibrium.

Now we are getting into a slightly different story, one that I will pick up in another post.

Conclusion: the Federal Reserve continues on its path of quantitative tightening. Ho-Hum!