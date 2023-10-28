Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties: The Turnaround Is Here

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust's Q3'23 earnings report has instilled new confidence in investors, causing the REIT's share price to soar 16%.
  • The REIT did not announce a dividend cut, and dividend coverage remained solid. Medical Properties also raised its NFFO guidance, against expectations.
  • Asset divestitures will remain a key theme going forward for Medical Properties Trust.
  • Even if MPW were to lose 25% of NFFO due to asset sales, the valuation would be very attractive for turnaround and dividend investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) have seen a steep downside revaluation in 2023 and since I last covered the healthcare REIT in August. While the share price is down big over concerns of high debt in

The Asian Investor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

arcticfoxman
Today, 1:23 AM
Shorts will be spitting feathers.
It's a dog, but not a $4 dog.
Lbrto
Today, 1:19 AM
Caveat emptor.
