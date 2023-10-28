gorodenkoff

Thesis

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) is an exchange traded fund from the Simplify funds family. As per its literature, the vehicle:

seeks to provide monthly income by selling short-dated put or call spreads on the most liquid global equity and fixed income indices by employing a sophisticated option-writing algorithm seeks to sell spreads that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, while an additional layer of risk management helps manage tail risk associated with selling options.

HIGH in essence trades option spreads in order to generate income. Option spreads represent the concurrent buying and selling of put or calls with different strikes but the same maturity date. The vehicle generates a return if the underlying stock moves as the fund anticipates.

We are going to go through a more detailed example on option spreads in the article, but suffice to say that options spread trading is a strategy that falls on the more complex side.

When we analyze a financial instrument, be it an ETF or a CEF, we like to identify the main risk factor that drives the returns for said instrument. To that end, as an example, we wrote a piece on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and gave an opinion on the main risk factor driving the returns of this fund, namely 20-year rates. An investor thinking that rates have peaked should buy TLT, while investors believing rates can go higher should short it. Fairly straight forward. For HIGH the risk factor is not straight forward.

Why HIGH akin to a hedge fund

HIGH is more akin to a hedge fund because it does not have a single risk factor. The name can be long or short equities depending on its views at any particular time. Moreover, the fund can be long a certain sector, but short another one. As per its own literature, the fund is solely seeking to identify options which can generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, and not take a long or short position in the market.

As a rule of thumb, 'hedge fund' like strategies almost exclusively rely on the underlying algos and the trading acumen of the main portfolio manager, in this case Mr. Larry Kim. Retail investors looking to allocate capital here need to understand that the ultimate success of their investment relies on Mr. Kim's trading acumen and the ability of HIGH's algos to identify 'cheap' options.

The fund is set up more conservatively via its options tenors (which so far have been short dated), but has a very wide mandate. For example, HIGH markets itself as trading option spreads, but in fact its current portfolio contains outright positions:

Collateral (Fund Website)

We can see in the current collateral tape two outright long call positions. HIGH is long the Citi (C) October 27 call with a 49 strike, and the Disney (DIS) October 27 call with a 96 strike. With Citi at $39/share and Disney at $79/share, both these positions will expire worthless. These are conservative option positions since the downside is capped (i.e. the fund can only lose the call premium). Selling naked call options is an uncapped outright position, thus a very aggressive one to have (HIGH does not have such a position in its current collateral).

The point to take home for a retail investor is that HIGH has a very broad mandate, can take outright positions, and relies heavily on its portfolio manager to make the right calls.

Example of options spread and risk/reward metrics

Let us have a closer look at a classic option spread in HIGH's portfolio and get a sense of the risk/reward associated with such spread. If we look at the above table we can see the fund taking a view on the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) via two distinct spreads: an October 27 call spread where the fund is short the 59 call and long the 63 call, and a November 3 spread where the fund is short the 59 call and long the 64 call.

Both these positions translate into the fund being short BMY. The stock is currently trading at $53/share, and the option spreads will expire with a full profit for HIGH if the price stays in this range. HIGH basically makes money if the BMY stock stays under $59/share until the options mature.

The fund is fairly conservative because it does short dated options (i.e. the tenor is sub 30 days). In options trading there is a concept called theta decay, which basically accelerates the monetization of options in the last 30 days of the life of such instruments:

Theta measures the inevitable loss in value that options experience as time passes. Of all the options risk measures, the passage of time is the one thing that's certain. Time marches on, which means that most options, which have fixed lifespans defined by their expirations, will continue to "decay," or lose value over time. And if an option is going to lose value over time, it's sometimes possible to profit from that option by shorting it.

The higher the maturity tenor of an option, the lower the theta decay all else equal.

Has this fund outperformed in 2023?

When faced with such an instrument that relies on the trading acumen and algos of a portfolio management team, we need to see if the results stack up. HIGH invests almost all of its cash in Treasury Bills, thus generating the dividend yield associated with said holdings. In order to identify the HIGH 'alpha', we need to look at this return above T-Bills:

YTD Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

Year to date, that figure is roughly 2%. BIL has generated a total return of roughly 4% in 2023, while HIGH has posted a roughly 6% total return. That means that HIGH actually generated just 2% from its trading strategies. That is not a lot when compared to other very short term instruments with very low volatilities:

YTD Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

If we look at the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) which we covered here, or the short term bond fund PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) which we covered here, we get almost identical total returns this year. MINT and JAAA actually have lower annualized volatility figures when compared to HIGH which cocks a 3.6% one:

Volatility (Seeking Alpha)

Is it worth investing in HIGH?

While HIGH provides an uncorrelated return with the wider risk markets, the fund has not convinced so far in its short life (the ETF IPO-ed in 2022). With an excess spread of only 2% over treasuries in 2023, the vehicle is not a compelling choice so far, and we are keen to see some more analytics around this fund once more data becomes available (such as Sharpe ratios and standard deviation).

Also to keep in mind that HIGH relies on trading returns, thus it can start posting negative returns if its trades suddenly go sour. Just like a hedge fund, the ETF can go on a bad streak if the trading decisions are poor.

Conclusion

HIGH is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle aims to offer investors returns in excess of T-Bills by engaging in options spread trading. The fund parks its cash in T-Bills while the additional 'alpha' generated by HIGH comes from its trading strategies. The fund has a broad mandate and can take outright positions as we currently see in its collateral tape.

HIGH has failed to impress in 2023, generating an excess spread over T-Bills of only 2%, with a 3.46% annualized volatility. A retail investor looking at this name needs to understand that HIGH does not have a traditional risk factor, and relies on its algos and portfolio manager trading acumen in order to make money. The fund can be long, short or neutral at any point in time, depending on its positioning. We rate this name a Hold, and are keen to see the ETF establish a track record and analytics in order to get a better sense of its long term viability.