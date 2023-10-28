Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HIGH: A Hedge Fund In Disguise, Has Not Impressed In 2023

Summary

  • The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF is an exchange-traded fund that employs a strategy of generating monthly income through the trading of short-dated put or call options spreads on equities.
  • The fund operates more like a hedge fund, with a wide mandate and the ability to take long or short positions via its option spreads.
  • HIGH has not performed impressively in 2023, generating only a 2% excess spread over T-Bills with a 3.46% annualized volatility.
  • The success of HIGH largely depends on the skill and acumen of its portfolio manager, Mr. Larry Kim, and the performance of its trading algorithms.
  • The fund generally uses short-dated options, which can mitigate some risks associated with longer-dated options.

Thesis

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) is an exchange traded fund from the Simplify funds family. As per its literature, the vehicle:

seeks to provide monthly income by selling short-dated put or call spreads on the most liquid global

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.

Comments (1)

Manzanita Research profile picture
Manzanita Research
Today, 1:37 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.3K)
Interesting article and a fair analysis. I own $HIGH and plan to continue holding it but after considering your comparisons to other less risky funds, I agree that it ought to produce more alpha for the risk they take on. However, it has been largely uncorrelated to the major indexes, steadily trending up so I am okay with that for now.
