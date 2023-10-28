Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Not Yet Seeing Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Oct. 28, 2023 2:10 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)2 Comments
Cavenagh Research
Cavenagh Research
6.5K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal stock continues to decline, down over 80% from 2021 highs.
  • For Q3, I see little upside in the key Bull vs. Bear debate on PayPal.
  • Market penetration of key merchants remains strong but shows little additional growth.
  • Mixed e-commerce data suggests flat in-logo penetration and potential pressure on transaction margins.
  • With PayPal's current valuation at 12x 2024 earnings, I see it as an attractive long-term entry opportunity.

Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

PayPal stock (NASDAQ:PYPL) continues to trend lower, with shares now down more than 80% from 2021 highs. In 2023 alone, shares lost close to 30% in value, while the S&P 500 (SP500) is up more than 10%.

This article was written by

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
Tire Kicker
Today, 3:01 AM
Comments (312)
Bottomless pit.
L
Lottawatta2013
Today, 2:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (266)
PayPay has yet to settle into it’s true valuation. The company is now mature from a relative growth perspective and we now have plus 5% government secure interest rates.Two issues with PayPal 1) 12x 2024 earnings is questionable if we see a fall off in consumer spending. 2) Although they bought back lots of shares in the past, it basically offset the shares issued for stock compensation: PayPal must demonstrate true investor returns (i.e. Dividend etc.) similar to other mature business. The multiple of X times will be based on investor return. See this getting into low $40’s to high $30’s!…..IMHO
