Target (NYSE:TGT) is firing on few cylinders. I dug into the latest batch of Bank of America card data and found that the sore thumb among a handful of consumer stocks was the Minnesota-based retail chain.

Still, with decent cash flow and compelling valuation metrics, I am upgrading this unloved name from a hold to a buy. I see fair value considerably above the current price after being skeptical about TGT over the past several quarters.

Card Data Suggests Weaker TGT Sales

BofA Global Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, TGT is one of the largest discount retailers in the US, operating roughly 1,900 Target stores across the country. The company sells merchandise in its Signature Categories Style, Baby, Kids, and Wellness as well as other products in both physical Target stores and online at Target.com.

The Minnesota-based $51 billion market cap Consumer Staples Merchandise Retail industry company within the Consumer Staples sector trades at a low 15.2 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a somewhat high 4.0% forward dividend yield. Ahead of earnings in mid-November, the stock carries a high 46% implied volatility percentage and has a low 1.5% short interest.

Back in August, TGT reported a solid earnings beat, but it missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations. $1.80 of operating EPS verified above the $1.42 consensus, while net sales fell 5% YoY to $24.8 billion. The firm lowered its full-year sales and profit forecasts, leading to a drop in the stock price over the ensuing sessions, despite an initial pop.

The upcoming quarter will be one to watch as it will include the all-important back-to-school shopping season, and we will likely hear color on how Halloween spending went along with what the retailer sees in terms of holiday shopping trends. There are fears that holiday sales will be strong, but possibly due to heavy discounting as big-box stores shed inventory, putting pressure on margins. So, monitoring gross margin trends with TGT over the coming quarters will be important for investors.

Of course, the ongoing threat of retail theft and overall shrink remains a key challenge, and Target was forced to shutter a handful of stores over the last several months. On the plus side, improved foot traffic data could be a bellwether of better days ahead - according to BofA, Target app’s Daily Active Users (DAU) have seen a decline of -3.5% in early October, which is an improvement from the -9.7% decline in DAU in September.

TGT Sales Acceleration

BofA Global Research

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply this year before per-share profits snap back in a big way in 2024. EPS growth is seen as moderating by 2026 but continuing to rise at a solid clip. The latest consensus outlook, per Seeking Alpha, shows $7.57 of FY 2024 EPS with more than $10 of EPS looking out to 2026.

Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to climb at a steady pace over the coming quarters, potentially adding to what has become a high yield. Free cash flow per share over the last 12 months has summed to $3.54, and that low-single-digit FCF yield should growth into the out years. With low to mid-teens earnings multiples, the stock now appears attractive on valuation.

Target: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume normalized out-year EPS of $8 and apply a 17 multiple – below that of its sector and under TGT’s 5-year history, then shares should be near $136, making the retailer significantly undervalued today. The company is also downright cheap on many sales-based metrics, while cash flow figures still look decent despite the firm’s poor execution in the last two years.

Target: Compelling Valuation Metrics

Seeking Alpha

TGT Cheap Relative to Historical P/E Trends

BofA Global Research

Compared to its peers, TGT features a relatively strong valuation, but the growth trajectory remains questionable. Since it last reported earnings, there has been a series of EPS downgrades by sellside analysts. On the positive side, profitability trends remain robust as share-price momentum has been poor.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, November 15 BMO with a conference call immediately after the results hit the tape. You can listen live here. TGT trades ex-div the day before earnings, and we will hear same-store sales figures within the Q3 release.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

TGT busted right through a brief support area around $125 which I highlighted earlier this year. Today, shares are barely above $100, and I see the next layer of possible support near $90. Notice in the chart below that the 2018 peak is seen there, and the April 2020 COVID low found buyers at that mark. Long here with a stop under $90 makes for a favorable risk/reward on this inexpensive stock. Also take a look at the volume by price indicator on the left side of the graph – there's an ample cushion that comes into play starting at $90, so I would expect buyers to step up there.

On the upside, the $137 to $140 zone could be problematic for the bulls. That was important support from mid-2022 through early 2023 before a bearish breakdown took place. Moreover, the falling long-term 200-day moving average comes into play about right there. With RSI momentum in a bearish 20 to 60 range, the bulls have their work cut out for them if they want to reverse the overall trend. Another layer of resistance is seen in the low $180s.

Overall, while a downtrend is no doubt in place, I see a decent risk/reward setup from the long side to buttress the value-play thesis on this beaten-down retailer.

TGT: Long-Term Support Near $90, Upside Resistance Apparent

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on Target. Shares have gotten too cheap as better earnings trends appear imminent. What’s more, the chart now offers a better risk/reward profile from the long side.