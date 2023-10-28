Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carriage Services: Cheap After The Failed Buyout

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
238 Followers

Summary

  • Carriage Services operates funeral homes and cemeteries in the US and has a strategy of acquiring small independent operators to grow earnings.
  • After Park Lawn's acquisition of Carriage Services failed, the stock price has decreased significantly.
  • The company's business is highly resistant to macroeconomic turbulence, as demonstrated in the great financial crisis.
  • Carriage Services has a low valuation with a low forward P/E ratio of 8.4, which doesn't seem to price in the company's prospects.

Wooden color casket with flowers and a rose on top

DIGIcal

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) operates funeral homes and cemeteries in the United States. The company has a strategy of acquiring small independent operators in the country to consistently grow the company's earnings. Although the company has a very significant amount of

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
238 Followers
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Alexander Ebbinghouse profile picture
Alexander Ebbinghouse
Today, 1:06 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (841)
Was recently looking into this stock as well as other funeral services businesses

It is still too expensive in my opinion.. forward P/E is low but for something like this to be really attractive it needs to be 5 or less. There is too much opportunity cost and plenty of other stocks will outperform over time.

Waiting for a really distressed market environment to buy Carriage
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.