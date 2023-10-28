Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flowserve: Offers More Than The Cyclical Oil And Gas Exposure It's Best Known For

Oct. 28, 2023 1:00 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.24K Followers

Summary

  • Flowserve is leveraging its strong process industry backlog to deliver better-than-expected revenue (+23% this quarter) and margin level.
  • Healthy oil prices should support ongoing capex in 2024, but chemical capex is likely to be more restrained as debottlenecking projects reach completion.
  • The company has leverage in new growth markets such as LNG, hydrogen, and carbon capture, and is pursuing margin-improvement initiatives.
  • Valuation and growing addressable market opportunities do lend support to a long-term bullish stance, but I'd prefer a bigger margin of safety given potential market slowdowns emerging in 2024.

Pumps Used to Transfer Fresh Water at Public Utility

TerryJ/E+ via Getty Images

These are still good days for process end-markets like oil/gas and chemicals, and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is reaping the benefits as the company continues to generate strong growth from its backlog, as well as ongoing

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.24K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FLS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.