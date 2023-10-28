Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy 7 November Dividend Kings, Watch 7 More

Oct. 28, 2023 3:36 AM ETABBV, ADM, BKH, CDUAF, CU:CA, EMR, FRT, GRC, HRL, KO, LEG, MO, NFG, NWN, SJW, SWK, SYY, TGT, UVV1 Comment
Summary

  • "There is only one criterion to be included among the Dividend Kings: a publicly-traded company must increase its total fiscal-year dividend payout for a minimum of 50 consecutive years."--Dogs of the Dow.
  • The 49 Dividend Kings screened as of October 25 represented seven of eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker-targeted top-ten net gains ranged 25.18%-37.56% topped by Target and Gorman-Rupp.
  • By yield, Altria tops all. Top-ten Kingly November yields from ABBV, SWK, FRT, BKH, NWN, CDUAF, MMM, UVV, LEG, & MO averaged 6.12%.
  • Dividend Kings showed top-ten broker-estimated target price upsides from: BKH, PPG, MSEX, FRT, FUL, NWN, ADM, TGT, GRC, and TNC, averaging 31.15%.
  • $5k invested September 26 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, Kings showed 23.31% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all top-ten. Bigger (higher-priced) equities led these Dividend Kings by two and one-third lengths. Incidentally, two dividend Princes were tagged in Dog Catcher research, LOW and RPM are on the cusp of 50 yr dividend increases. Some sources claim they are already kings.
Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that there are many sources claiming to track those stocks that have raised their dividends annually for 50 years or more. While Dogs of the Dow claims 50 Kings,

This article was written by

Comments (1)

By_Endurance_We_Conquer profile picture
By_Endurance_We_Conquer
Today, 3:44 AM
Comments (1.89K)
Black Hills (BKH)

Please note, BKH did not increase the dividend and payout is the same fifth consecutive quarter. I am not entirely sure what that means for the Dividend King status. Let´s hope this is a one quarter freeze only. Otherwise, I am pretty sure that the status is gone.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

