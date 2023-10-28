Trick Or Treat: Buy These 2 Sweet Dividend Stocks For Halloween

Kids trick-or-treating on Halloween. FamVeld/iStock via Getty Images

Growing up, I spent at least several seasons trick-or-treating as a child. Perhaps surprisingly, there is a parallel between this childhood activity and an important investing principle.

From what I can recall, my favorite candies as a kid included Hershey's, Kit-Kat, and Sour Patch Kids. Aside from the focus of today's article on the owners of these brands, Hershey (HSY) and Mondelez International (MDLZ), the critical concept of diversification applies to trick-or-treating.

That is because I liked to get a variety of my favorite treats, so as not to get sick of consuming the same thing repeatedly. Today, as a dividend growth investor, I like to spread out my investments across a variety of companies and economic sectors.

One of my favorite economic sectors is consumer staples. This is because the sector has brands that are household names and purchased by consumers regularly. That leads to a great deal of earnings stability, which often translates into growing dividends. Without further ado, let's jump into why I like both Hershey and Mondelez International this Halloween for those who want more exposure to consumer staples.

Hershey: An Undervalued Financial Fortress

Hershey brands page

Few American companies are as iconic and widely recognized as Hershey. In its corporate history dating back to 1894, Hershey has steadily launched new products and executed numerous successful acquisitions. That has shaped the consumer staple into the world-class business that we know today. Aside from brands in the intro, Hershey also owns Twizzlers licorice, Reese's peanut butter cups, and York peppermint patties.

Since Michele Buck took the reins as the Board Chairwoman and CEO in 2017, the company has wasted no time branching out into salty snacks and healthier snacks as well. This began with the acquisition of SkinnyPop popcorn maker Amplify Brands in 2017. More recently, Hershey acquired Dot's Pretzels (owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.) in 2021.

This approach to providing consumers with more options is working wonders for the company. Hershey anticipates that net sales will grow by 8% in 2023 while adjusted diluted EPS are expected to rise by between 11% and 12%.

Due to slight volume growth and price hikes, the future beyond this year also is arguably encouraging. Moving forward, FactSet Research thinks that Hershey's earnings will compound by 8.6% annually.

DK Research Terminal

Hershey's EPS payout ratio of 44% is below the 70% that rating agencies favor for consumer staples, which indicates that the company's dividend is also quite safe. Thus, Hershey was confident enough to announce a 15.1% boost in its quarterly dividend per share to $1.192 in July.

The company's debt-to-capital ratio of 0.43 is also far less than the 0.65 which is considered safe for its industry. That is why Hershey's debt is A-rated by S&P on a stable outlook, which puts it at a mere 0.66% risk of bankruptcy in the next 30 years. Considering these factors, Hershey could continue to hand out double-digit annual dividend increases for at least the next few years. Paired with a 2.5% dividend yield, this is an appetizing mix of starting income and future income potential.

Seeking Alpha

The cherry on top of the Hershey's chocolate syrup-covered sundae is that the company is quite attractively valued. Rising risk-free rates and fears of reduced consumption linked to surging GLP-1 drug class use have caused the stock to shed 17% of its value so far in 2023. From the current $189 share price (as of October 26, 2023), the confectioner currently trades at an 18% discount versus its fair value of $231 a share per Dividend Kings. For context, Dividend Kings arrives at fair value by averaging out historical valuation metrics, including dividend yield and P/E ratio.

This arguably provides dividend growth investors with an adequate margin of safety, regardless of the extent of the impact that GLP-1 drugs have on Hershey's business.

Mondelez: A Blue-Chip Buffett Buy

Mondelez brands page

Outside of people reading investing articles related to Mondelez or those who are astute packaging readers, most probably aren't familiar with the holding company. But there's a good chance most people have at least one of the company's products in their pantries.

Spun out of Kraft Foods in 2012, Mondelez's brands include Triscuit crackers, Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookies, and Honey Maid graham crackers. As a result of these powerhouse brands, Mondelez holds the leading global market share in cookies and crackers and the No. 2 spot in chocolate.

These enviable market positions have drawn none other than Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) to Mondelez. The $38 million stake that Berkshire Hathaway has in the consumer staple is a fraction of its total investment portfolio. Though, it's not hard to see what there is to like about the company.

Faster-growing products like Clif Bar coupled with stability from more established products explain why FactSet Research is predicting 6.7% annual earnings growth from Mondelez.

DK Research Terminal

Like Hershey, the company also just hiked its quarterly dividend per share by a double-digit rate - - 10.4% to the current rate of $0.425. That's not bad when combined with a 2.6% yield. Mondelez's 52% EPS payout ratio is also quite safe relative to the 70% industry-safe EPS payout ratio guideline. This should give the company the flexibility to keep handing out solid dividend raises in the future.

Mondelez is also a financially respectable business. The consumer staple's 0.39 debt-to-capital ratio is much lower than the 0.65 that rating agencies prefer to see. That is why Mondelez's credit rating from S&P is BBB on a stable outlook, which carries a 7.5% insolvency risk by 2053.

Since the stock is roughly flat year to date, it isn't quite as much of a bargain as Hershey. However, Mondelez is still priced 7% below its fair value of $71 a share according to Dividend Kings from its current $66 share price.

Risks To Consider

Hershey and Mondelez are both high-quality businesses. Yet, they each face similar risks that investors should be comfortable with before buying.

Due to hotter and drier weather, cocoa futures recently hit a 44-year high. The below-average crop yield could continue to push prices higher for the key chocolate input. If the two companies can't pass these increased raw material costs onto consumers, it could eat into their profit margins.

As alluded to earlier, reduced appetite linked to the GLP-1 drug class could also be an issue. Stephens analyst Jim Salera believes that those who take the medications will cut down on meals rather than snacks. But if these assumptions prove to be incorrect, the growth potential of Hershey and Mondelez could be negatively impacted.

Summary: Stock Up On These Delicious Dividend Growers This Halloween

Zen Research Terminal

Hershey and Mondelez are respectively rated 13/13 and 12/13 on The Dividend Kings' quality rating. That makes these companies two of the safest consumer staples on the planet that investors can own.

Adjusting for slight changes in share price versus what is currently shown in the Zen Research Terminal, the duo is trading 13% below fair value. Equal investments in the two could produce the following returns for the next 10 years if each grows as predicted and valuations return to the norm:

2.5% yield + 7.7% FactSet annual earnings growth consensus + 1.4% annual valuation multiple expansion = 11.6% annual total returns or a 200% total return versus the 10% annual total returns of the S&P 500 (SP500) or a 160% total return.

That's why it would be advisable for dividend growth investors to consider these two stocks for their portfolio this Halloween.