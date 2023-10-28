Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trick Or Treat: Buy These 2 Sweet Dividend Stocks For Halloween

Oct. 28, 2023 4:00 AM ETHSY, MDLZ
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.13K Followers

Summary

  • Halloween brings back memories of trick-or-treating and how I knew the importance of diversification, whether I realized it or not at the time.
  • Mondelez International and Hershey are both paying dividends that are higher by double digits over last Halloween.
  • The two consumer staples both boast remarkable brand power, which supports both growing earnings and payouts.
  • Each company possesses an investment-grade balance sheet and is undervalued.
  • The two stocks could collectively deliver market-beating 11.6% annual total returns for the next decade versus the 10% annual total return prospects of the S&P 500.

Kids trick or treat. Halloween fun for children.

Kids trick-or-treating on Halloween.

FamVeld/iStock via Getty Images

Growing up, I spent at least several seasons trick-or-treating as a child. Perhaps surprisingly, there is a parallel between this childhood activity and an important investing principle.

From what I can recall, my

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.13K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSY--
The Hershey Company
MDLZ--
Mondelez International, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.