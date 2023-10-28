Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Principal Financial: Fairly Valued Given Its Capital Position

Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Principal Financial Group's stock has performed poorly, losing about 17% of its value in the past year.
  • The company reported solid third-quarter earnings, beating expectations with adjusted EPS of $1.72. The Retirement and Income Solutions unit saw revenue rise 15% and sales increase by 30%, driven by.
  • Mediocre performance at the asset management unit should be monitored for signs of further fund outflows.
  • With an 8% capital return yield and RBC just above 400%, shares are fairly valued in my view.

Shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing about 17% of their value as its asset management arm has struggled with fund flows and profitability has been

Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

