A Short Report Questions Brookfield Infrastructure And Makes Me Rethink My Position

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
4.45K Followers

Summary

  • A short report raises concerns about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and its financial disclosures.
  • The report highlights discrepancies in BIP's valuation, cash flows, and funding gaps, suggesting the stock may be overvalued.
  • While the report may face skepticism, it raises important questions about BIP's operations and could impact the stock price.

Petrochemical Plant Illuminated at Dusk

Bim

In this post, my biggest challenge is to stay honest even when the report I am going to review directly contradicts my previous writings.

I have covered Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC) for quite some time

Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, AXP, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 4:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (836)
Uh oh. Like you, had BIP for several years. BEP, BEPc too. Either way, “guity or not”, this development will damage BIP. Thanks for writing about it.
