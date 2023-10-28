Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Conmed: Sector Derating And A New Competitive Threat Shouldn't Overshadow A Solid Core Business

Oct. 28, 2023 4:42 AM ETCONMED Corporation (CNMD)NOVT, SYK
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Conmed posted another strong quarter, with low double-digit growth and operating margin leverage, as AirSeal and Buffalo Filter continue to grow well ahead of their markets.
  • The company's smoke evacuation business, led by Buffalo Filter, has significant growth potential due to increasing mandates for smoke removal during surgical procedures.
  • AirSeal, Conmed's valveless low-pressure insufflator, is another key growth driver, but faces oncoming competition from a new product targeting robotic procedures.
  • Management has built a strong portfolio of growth products, and I believe the shares are undervalued today.

Surgeons and doctors in illuminated operating room

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Not all that many medical technology stocks are working right now, and while CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) (“Conmed”) enjoyed a great run into the summer, the last six months have seen the stock fall almost 20% in

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.24K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

