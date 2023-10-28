Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XHB: Remaining Bullish Despite Recent Volatility

Oct. 28, 2023 4:45 AM ETSPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers

Summary

  • SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF shares have dropped close to $15 over the past eight weeks, but there are signs of a potential bottom.
  • Implied volatility in XHB has spiked above 30%, indicating a projected 30% move in any direction over the next 12 months.
  • Downside risk may be overrated in the fund due to the strong performance and growth prospects of companies in the building products and homebuilding sectors.

Wooden seesaw scale empty on wooden sphere on wood table with wording VALUE and PRICE balancing

marchmeena29

Intro

If we pull up a 12-month chart of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB), we see that shares are down close to $15 a share over the past eight weeks. Sustained selling in the ETF has resulted in the fund

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XHB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XHB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XHB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XHB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.