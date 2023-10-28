Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stock Market: We Ain't Crashing, And Here's Why

Oct. 28, 2023 4:52 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPY
Summary

  • Market commentators are predicting a stock market crash based on technical analysis, geopolitical tensions, inflation, and overvaluation.
  • Technical analysis is subjective and unreliable, and the S&P 500 is showing a consistent uptrend.
  • Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East historically haven't caused prolonged market downturns, and inflation and interest rates are favorable.
  • Concerns about inflation and interest rates may be easing, with favorable trends in core inflation and wage growth. Even if rates rise, they are unlikely to trigger a market crash.
  • The argument of general overvaluation in the stock market is mitigated by historical metrics, and the top-heavy S&P 500 is still supported by strong earnings growth among the "Magnificent Seven".

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

Market commentators, including some writers on Seeking Alpha, are stepping up quantity and intensity of crash predictions. I understand analysts like to point at concerning 1) signals in technical analysis, 2) events in the Middle East and broader global geopolitical tensions, 3) inflation

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

