Barry Winiker

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) operates the famous self-named racetrack. In addition, the company has historical racing machines, an online wagering platform called TwinSpires, and eleven casinos. Amazingly, the company has achieved a good amount of growth in industries that mostly don’t seem to grow rapidly, excluding the fast-growing industry that TwinSpires operates in. Although especially the recent past has been a phase of rapid growth for Churchill Down, I believe that the company’s growth pace isn’t very sustainable. The stock market also seems to price in a very good amount of growth for the company; for the time being, I see a sell rating as constituted.

The Company & Stock

Churchill Downs operates horse racing tracks, historical racing machines, and gaming through brick-and-mortar casinos as well as the online horse racing sportsbook, TwinSpires. The company is best known for the Churchill Downs race track in Kentucky that hosts the Kentucky Derby. As betting is a significant factor in the popularity of horse racing, the expansion into gaming seems natural for Churchill Downs. The TwinSpires also represents an entry into the growing online gambling industry in the United States – the company’s agreements with FanDuel and DraftKings should fuel the TwinSpires offering for growth.

CHDN September 2023 Investor Presentation

Churchill Downs acquired Peninsula Pacific Entertainment’s assets in 2022. The purchase was done for a price of around $2.5 billion for a valuation of around an EV/EBITDA of 9. In the acquisition, Churchill Downs purchased the Colonial Downs Racetrack racing facility along with six horse racing facilities in Virginia. In addition, the acquisition included two casinos – the Lago Resort & Casino in the state of New York, and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Iowa. More recently in August, Churchill Downs also closed the deal on acquiring Exacta Systems that provides technology for horse racing operators for an amount of $250 million. Above the acquisitions, Churchill Downs is expanding through organic investment efforts:

CHDN September 2023 Investor Presentation

The company’s stock has performed very well in the past ten years – the total appreciation of 669% represents a CAGR of 22.6% for the period:

Ten-Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Financials

Churchill Downs’ revenue performance has been exceptionally good. The company has achieved a compounded annual growth rate of 7.1% from 2002 to 2022, driven by a good organic performance as well as select acquisitions:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

After decreasing revenues in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic shutdowns, Churchill has achieved a very good amount of growth. In 2021 and 2022, the company’s revenues grew by 51.5% and 13.3% respectively, with the current year’s growth being estimated at a figure of 35.6%. The growth may seem good, but I wouldn’t extrapolate the growth too much; the growth has been achieved through a recovery in revenues after weak 2020 revenues, as well as through extensive capital expenditures and sizable acquisitions. The spent capital expenditures should fuel Churchill Downs for growth in the medium-term, but in the long-term, I believe that TwinSpires is the company’s real organic growth factor – long-term growth may end up quite low.

Churchill Downs’ EBIT margin history has been mostly good. The company’s average EBIT margin from 2002 to 2022 has been 13.5%, with the current trailing figure being 23.7%; the margin has experienced significant expansion:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

On Churchill Downs’ balance sheet, the company has long-term debts of $4.7, of which a tiny portion is in the current portion. The debt seems very manageable for Churchill Downs, as the company’s market capitalization stands at around $8.0 billion; although the balance sheet is leveraged, I believe that Churchill Downs can manage the debt. With trailing figures, Churchill Downs’ interest expenses cover around 45% of the company’s operating income.

Valuation

Although the company’s current forward P/E of 18.9 is well below the five-year average of 28.8:

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

To get a rough fair value estimate for the stock and to contextualize the valuation, I constructed a discounted cash flow model as usual. In the model, I estimate Churchill Downs’ revenues to grow by 36% in 2023, quite in line with analysts’ expectations. After the year, I estimate the excessive amount of capital expenditures in the past couple of years to yield growth – I estimate a growth of 15% and 13% for 2024 and 2025 respectively. I also estimate the investments to continue into the two years, creating space for further growth – in the estimates, I model the growth to slow down in steps into a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%. The estimated growth represents a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.

For the company’s EBIT margin, I estimate slight further leverage. The company’s trailing gross margin stands at 32.2%, and unless the company can significantly leverage the gross margin, I believe that a large amount of further margin expansion is hard to achieve even through operating leverage that comes with growth. I still estimate some margin expansion; for 2032, I estimate an EBIT margin of 27.4%, compared to the 2022 level of 22.2% and 2023 estimate of 23.9%.

As Churchill Downs has had a large amount of capital expenditures and seems to continue the investments, I estimate the company’s cash flow conversion to be disturbed for 2024 and 2025. After the years, I estimate a good cash flow conversion. The mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 10.79% craft the following DCF model with a fair value estimate of $65.25, around 40% below the current price:

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q3, Churchill Downs had around $68 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of long-term debt, Churchill Downs’ interest rate comes up to an annualized figure of 5.83%. The company leverages a good amount of debt as a form of financing. I estimate that the company’s long-term debt-to-equity ratio will stay quite near the current ratio with an estimate of 30%.

On the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.87% as the risk-free rate. Professor Aswath Damodaran estimates the United States’ equity risk premium to be 5.91% in his latest July estimate. Yahoo Finance estimates Churchill Downs’ beta at a figure of 1.07. Finally, I add a liquidity premium of 0.35% and an ESG-addon of 2% into the cost of equity, crafting the figure at 13.54% and the WACC at 10.79% respectively.

Takeaway

Although Churchill Downs is poised for medium-term growth, I believe that the stock price is currently too high. The company’s achieved growth has been due to a pandemic recovery, a couple of key acquisitions, and extensive capital expenditures. The company does still seem to be very good in quality with the Churchill Downs’ race track’s valuable history and the management’s excellent historical execution. For the time being, I have to have a sell rating as my DCF model estimates the stock to be significantly overvalued, though.