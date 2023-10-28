Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why DLocal Is A Buy: An Investment Thesis

Oct. 28, 2023 5:10 AM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)
Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
55 Followers

Summary

  • DLocal is a cross-border payment processor that connects global merchants to emerging markets, offering over 900 local payment methods.
  • The company provides simplified payments, improved acceptance rates, and enhanced fraud protection for merchants operating in emerging markets.
  • Despite risks such as political and regulatory challenges, DLocal has demonstrated strong financial performance and is recommended as a "Buy" with a margin of safety.

Cropped shot of an unrecognisable businesswoman using her cellphone to check the stock market in her office at night

PeopleImages

Introduction

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is a cross-border payment processor that connects global merchants to emerging markets. In my opinion, dLocal is a strong buy recommendation due to its competitive advantages in the industry and successful growth strategy. Despite risks associated with

This article was written by

Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
55 Followers
I am an investor passionate about value investing and growth at a reasonable price. I am focused on finding undervalued foreign and small- and mid-cap companies with the potential to grow over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DLO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DLO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.