Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Q3 Earnings: Intel Returns To Growth Mode

Oct. 28, 2023 5:17 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • Intel's Q3 earnings beat expectations and the company expects growth in Q4, leading to a 10% increase in stock price.
  • Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy, including opening its foundry service and collaborating with TSMC, is expected to improve profitability and revenues.
  • Intel's strategic focus on the B2B AI market positions the company for strong growth, supported by partnerships and product launches.
  • With a forward PE ratio of 17.3x for 2024 and 12.3x for 2025, and expected growth of 110% and 40%, respectively, Intel presents an appealing investment opportunity.
  • Despite competitive pressures, particularly from Nvidia in the data center market, Intel’s unique strategy and advancements in process technology position it well for future growth.

Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The Q3 GDP report showed the US economy grew at a 4.9% annualized rate, exceeding analyst estimates. However, markets seemed unimpressed as the report contained some warning signs about the outlook. While consumer spending and business investment drove the

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.04K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.