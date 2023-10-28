Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2023 Global Dividend Rebalance

Oct. 28, 2023 4:50 AM ETAAPL, BHP, BHPLF, DEW, HBCYF, HSBC, MSFT, TSM, TSMWF
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.13K Followers

Summary

  • WisdomTree conducts an annual rebalance of its Global Dividend Index, with 5,410 selected companies from the U.S. and other countries.
  • Japanese equities have seen significant dividend growth since the end of 2019, outpacing other markets.
  • The U.S. provides 44% of global dividends, but Dividend Stream-weighted versions of U.S. equities have a higher yield than market cap-weighted indexes.

display stock market exchange and charts information

Nikada

By Matt Wagner, CFA

WisdomTree conducts an annual rebalance of its Global Dividend Index each October.

At this year’s reconstitution there were 5,410 selected companies (including large, mid and small caps) from the U.S., 21 eligible developed market countries and 18 eligible

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.13K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
BHP--
BHP Group Limited
BHPLF--
BHP Group Limited
DEW--
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund ETF
HBCYF--
HSBC Holdings plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.