Wall Street's Glum Rainmakers Deserve More Love

Oct. 28, 2023 5:10 AM ETGS, MS, JPM, C, BAC
Summary

  • Investors prefer their Wall Street firms served without lumps.
  • Advising on deals is an example of a business line that is mostly moribund.
  • Worldwide merger announcements hit a decade low in the first nine months of 2023, according to LSEG data, a tragedy for banks like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup who earn fees from such deals.

By Breakingviews

Investors prefer their Wall Street firms served without lumps. Of all the ways that the biggest U.S. financial companies generate revenue, investors have sent strong signals that stable, recurring fee revenue is hot, while choppy, hard-to-predict lines of business are not. For chief

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

