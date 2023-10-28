Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Falling Real U.S. Incomes Raise Doubts About The Outlook For Spending And Inflation

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • US inflation remains somewhat sticky, but intensifying concerns are now coming to the fore over the path for real household disposable income.
  • Today's report showing real household disposable income falling for a fourth month in a row, and challenges for US consumers are beginning to mount.
  • The personal income and spending report shows that US inflation remains somewhat sticky, with the core personal consumer expenditure deflator coming in at 0.3% month-on-month/3.7% as expected.
  • Meanwhile, the report shows that incomes were weaker than hoped, rising 0.3% MoM versus the consensus 0.4%. Spending was stronger at 0.7% MoM versus 0.5% predictions.

By James Knightley

US inflation remains somewhat sticky, but intensifying concerns are now coming to the fore over the path for real household disposable income – the key driver of consumer spending. Unless this turns around rapidly, recession will start to look more

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

