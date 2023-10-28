Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will Gold Mining Stocks Look Past Q3? (Technical Analysis)

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.98K Followers

Summary

  • Gold mining stock charts have not yet indicated a sustainable rally, and Q3 fundamentals may be a headwind.
  • The GDX rally has halted at resistance levels and a pullback is in progress. However, the short-term rally is still intact.
  • The Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index suggests there is more fuel for a rally, but there are concerning signals to consider.
  • The Q3 earnings season will provide answers as to whether the market is looking ahead to improving fundamentals.

Golden rock in the old mine

Ivan Boryshchak

Gold mining stock charts have not yet confirmed a sustainable rally, and Q3 fundamentals may be a headwind

We have used this daily chart of the gold stock ETF, GDX in written and video updates to keep NFTRH subscribers

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.98K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GDX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.