Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Higher Yields Today Create Opportunity

Oct. 28, 2023 5:45 AM ETPDIIX, PHMIX, PIMIX, PFORX, PIGIX, PFIIX, PFMIX, PAIDX, PSCSX, PTTRX, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB, PICB, BGRN, SUSB, GHYB, IBND, WINC, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, BSJO, HYLB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT, BBHY, CMF, PWZ, FCAL, MINN, MUB, FMB, OVM, MUNI, VTEB, FLMI, MMIT, MMIN, HMOP, TAXF, MUST, IBMO, IBMP, JMUB, MBND, AVMU, INMU, RTAI, TFI, PZA, ITM, MLN, XMPT, RVNU, FLMB, IBMQ, SHM, PVI, SMB, SUB, SMMU, MEAR, FUMB, FSMB, JMST, NYF, FMNY, PZT, IBML, IBMM, IBMN, BSMN, BSMO, BSMP, BSMQ, BSMR, BSMS, BSMT, MBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS, PCY, EMB, EMCB, EMHY, HYEM, CEMB, VWOB, EMTL, JPMB, KHYB, ESEB, EMBD, EMHC, EFIX, AEMB, CEW, ELD, CBON, EMLC, EBND, LEMB, FEMB, KBND, FAIL, PGDDF, AYTEF, JEMTF
PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • Government bonds as well as spread asset classes continue to have elevated levels of yield and we have Fed officials talking about a higher rate environment for longer.
  • In some regards, while the economic environment is increasingly uncertain, and while there are elements across a wide range of possible outcomes that are currently embedded in economic outlooks, the starting point of yields make it easier if you've got a long enough time horizon.
  • When we look at the opportunity set across the asset allocation environment, we do think bonds offer much more attractive potential returns than investment opportunities further down the capital structure, including equities.

Interest rate raising climbing up percent sign percentage icon red 3d rendering

matdesign24

Transcript

Ken - Let's talk about the yield environment. Government bonds as well as spread asset classes continue to have elevated levels of yield. At the same time, we have Fed officials talking about a higher rate environment for longer. What does

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.27K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDIIX--
PIMCO Diversified Income Fund Inst
PHMIX--
PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Inst
PIMIX--
PIMCO Income Fund Inst
PFORX--
PIMCO International Bond Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) Inst
PIGIX--
PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.