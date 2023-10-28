Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teleperformance: Don't Underestimate The Negative Qualitative Aspects

Oct. 28, 2023 6:50 AM ET
Mario Silva
Mario Silva
252 Followers

Summary

  • The stock is rated as a hold due to factors beyond the numbers that may compromise the sustainability of the business model.
  • Looking at the company's metrics, Teleperformance seems to have solid competitive advantages and a strong market position.
  • The stock price decline may be influenced by concerns about AI disruption and the acquisition of Majorel, but potential issues with working conditions might be the most important factor.

We rate the stock as a hold as there are some factors beyond the numbers that might compromise the sustainability of its business model for the long term. Some investors are focusing only on the numbers but overlooking entirely

This article was written by

Mario Silva profile picture
Mario Silva
252 Followers
Here, you'll find high-quality articles since I assess the stocks very deeply from a fundamental standpoint. I like to invest, thinking of the very long term and applying the value investing strategies for my own investments and for my family's investments. I started a Youtube channel in January 2022 (Value Investing Applied).So, you can follow me if you want to know what stocks I am looking at and to know more and more information related to the value investing philosophy. I hold an MBA from IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain) and a Master in Finance from Universidad del Pacifico (Lima, Peru).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Y
Yomurphy
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (49)
Good write up. Thank you! I bought at around 165€ and was thinking about adding at or below 100€. I was not aware how bad the workplace culture problems really are… I might have to rethink my position.
Mario Silva profile picture
Mario Silva
Today, 7:51 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (801)
@Yomurphy Thanks for comment ;)
