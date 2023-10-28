Just_Super

When well-known companies sell-off hard value, investors will always be tempted by the perception that the stock is oversold. The line between value and a value trap is not often in the eye of the beholder, and the idea that an iconic company's value would change significantly in a short period of time is often hard for some to accept.

Target's (NYSE:TGT) stock has sold off hard over the last year. This leading retailer outperformed competitors and most of the broader indexes during the pandemic and the immediate aftermath, but a series of missteps by management has led the stock price to plummet since January.

Target's stock has sold off 33.5% over the last year, while the S&P 500 is down only 8.5% since October of last year.

Today, I am changing my rating on Target from sell to strong sell. I first initiated coverage of the leading retailer in July of this year when the stock was a $135, and the company has sold off 20% since then. I am downgrading Target because the company still has not developed a clear and viable plan to turn the business around, the inflation rate remains elevated, and the macroeconomic environment is also showing signs of further deterioration. The stock looks significantly overvalued today using multiple metrics.

This leading retailer's stock rose significantly during the Pandemic and the immediate aftermath, but the company was struggling to consistently grow earnings per share prior to late 2019.

From 2015 to the beginning of 2019, Target was down 12.27%, while the S&P 500 was up 21.8% during this same time frame. Target was struggling to grow earnings prior to late 2019

The company's earnings and margins have fallen significantly in the last year. Target's current net margin of 3.2% remains at close to a seven-year low, with these levels seeing a very slight bump in the last quarter.

Target was growing earnings at a low single-digit rate prior to the pandemic hitting in late 2019. After the Covid shutdowns occurred in 2020 and through part of 2021, Target was very well positioned to take market share from other retail competitors who were slower to adjust to the changing environment. The company was able to offer same-day pick-up and delivery for items such as groceries and electronics. This was an advantage the company had over online retailers such as Amazon. Second, the company's impressive digital transformation after management acquired the company Shipt also enabled online ordering that was more efficient than what competitors such as Walmart (WMT) offered.

Today, the situation has reversed. Target hasn't been able to offer the same value as retailers that focus on discounts such as Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT), while online retailers such as Amazon are also now offering a variety of same-day pick-up and delivery options for items such as groceries and electronics as well. Management has also made mistakes with marketing certain politically sensitive social issues earlier this year as well. The company's current plan is failing, and the company's leadership has shown no ability to be able to adjust to the current retail environment.

Target unveiled the company's three-step plan in February, including plans to invest 4-5 billion across the retailer's network of stores.

Management said the company plans to offer a better customer experience by with new options such as drive-up returns and expand same-day delivery, as well as focusing on the supply and logistics network. The company's plan is failing, and this retailer will likely need completely new leadership before a viable and comprehensive plan is fully developed. Target is not going to be able to offer the same delivery options as Amazon, a company with their own fleet of trucks, and the retailer's business model doesn't offer close to the same value as competitors such as Walmart or Costco either.

This is why the stock still looks significantly overvalued at current prices, even after the recent sell-off. Target currently trades at 14.65x likely forward earnings estimates, but analysts are still even today projecting the company to grow revenues at just a low-single-digit rate over the next 10 years, and these forecasts are likely far too high since the retailer hasn't shown the ability to address any of the significant headwinds facing the company

Target was projected to be able to grow earnings per share at a low double-digit rate over the next five years, but the company's recent struggles make those forecasts unrealistic and management won't likely authorize any significant future share buybacks with the significant current investments planned and higher rates making borrowing cost more expensive.

Target bought back nearly $10 billion in stock just since April 2021, but the company announced in February that management won't be authorizing any new buybacks until the business sees better cash flow and earnings. Even though Target's likely forward price-to-earnings ratio is below the company's five-year average valuation of 18.44x forward GAAP earnings, Target has repeatedly reported record earnings and revenues over the last several years, and the company's is seeing declines in earnings and revenues right now.

The company's profitability level is now likely returning to prepandemic levels seen between 2015 and 2019, and recent economic data should be concerning for investors as well. Growth estimates continue to fall, and with the rate of inflation at 3.7%, while above the Fed's target level of 2%, the current rate cycle isn't likely to end anytime soon. Consumer confidence levels remain at very low levels as wage growth fails to keep up with the rate of price increases.

Target's earnings per share growth prior to the pandemic was in the low single-digits, and the retailer. Target's earnings per share are likely to grow moving forward at rates seen prior to 2020, when the company was seeing earnings rise minimally even with a share buyback plan in place. These retailers diluted earnings per share in 2022 were $6, and a stock growing revenues and earnings per share at a low to mid-single digit rate should trade at a multiple of 10-12x forward earnings, which would mean the stock will likely eventually trade at between $65 to $75 a share.

Target is one of the most well-known companies in the United States, but the retailer's business model is broken right now, and management has no comprehensive or viable long-term plan. This company needs new leadership in my opinion, and with recent economic data and inflation rates showing that the economy will likely continue to slow, Target still looks significantly overvalued.