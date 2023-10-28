Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target: A Value Trap, The Sell-Off Should Accelerate

Oct. 28, 2023 7:05 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • Target's stock has sold-off hard over the last year due to missteps by management, leading to a 33.5% decrease in stock price.
  • The company's earnings and margins have fallen significantly, and its current net margin remains at a seven-year low.
  • Target's current plan to turn the business around is failing, and the company needs new leadership to address the significant headwinds it faces.

Arrow hitting target blue yellow leadership aiming achievement goal target

Just_Super

When well-known companies sell-off hard value, investors will always be tempted by the perception that the stock is oversold. The line between value and a value trap is not often in the eye of the beholder, and the idea that an iconic

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.78K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TGT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.