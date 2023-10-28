Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amplify Energy: Improved Projected Free Cash Flow Despite New Hedges

Oct. 28, 2023 7:12 AM ETAmplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amplify added a significant amount of hedges over the next few years due to requirements from its new credit facility.
  • It has hedged most of its natural gas production, leaving it with limited upside potential from natural gas prices.
  • Amplify does have more upside potential from oil prices and prices for NGLs still.
  • Amplify's 2024 to 2026 hedges have an estimated negative $11 million value at the current strip.
  • It is still projected to generate $220 million in free cash flow between 2023 and 2025 at the current strip.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) added a significant amount of hedges over the next few years in conjunction with its new credit facility. It previously only had a modest amount of hedges for 2024, but now has hedged

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.75K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMPY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.