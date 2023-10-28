Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Maravai LifeSciences: Falling Victim To COVID Boom And Bust

Summary

  • Maravai LifeSciences raised $1.62bn in its IPO on Nasdaq in November 2020.
  • Maravai acquired TriLink BioTechnologies in 2016 and developed the CleanCap analog technology used in COVID vaccines.
  • This was a highly lucrative product in 2021 and 2022, allowing the company to sustain a >$6bn market cap valuation.
  • Now that COVID vaccine sales are dwindling, Maravai's revenues are sinking - down 70% year-on-year in 1H23.
  • With no new products of note and 600 staff to support across 9 locations, plus net cash of <$50m, the company looks headed for trouble.

Investment Overview - Maravai's Monster IPO Amid COVID Vaccine Hype

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) joined the Nasdaq back in November 2020, its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") raising an astounding $1.62bn via the issuance of ~60m shares, priced at $27 per share.

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

