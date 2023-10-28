Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Soho House: Attractive Growth But Dangerous Balance Sheet

Oct. 28, 2023 7:24 AM ETSoho House & Co Inc. (SHCO)ABNB, H, HLT, MAR
Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
816 Followers

Summary

  • Soho House & Co (SHCO) shares have performed poorly since going public in 2021.
  • SHCO has experienced strong growth but remains unprofitable and carries a significant amount of debt, making it a high-risk investment.
  • Despite its lack of profitability, SHCO is trading at a reasonable valuation to peers based on EV / Revenues and EV/ Forward EBITDA.
  • I am initiating SHCO with a hold rating and would consider upgrading the stock if the company delivers strong growth enabling the company to grow into its current debt load.

Soho House Opens Soho.Home.Studio Melrose in Los Angeles – Preview Event

Gonzalo Marroquin

Since coming public in 2021, shares of Soho House & Co (NYSE:SHCO) have not proved a good investment. Since inception, SHCO has delivered a total return of -43.2% compared to a -1.8% total return posted by the S&P 500.

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
816 Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SHCO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.